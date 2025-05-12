Jade Carey's emotional note to Hezly Rivera’s latest life highlights draws 4-word reaction from 16-year-old

Hezly Rivera's recent photo dump garnered the reaction of Jade Carey, and the 16-year-old responded with the same sentiment. Rivera and Carey were part of the gold-winning US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jade Carey had an Olympic experience in the 2021 Tokyo Games, where she won silver with the team and individual gold in the floor exercise. Managing her collegiate career and elite competitions simultaneously, Carey made her second Olympic appearance in Paris 2024. She contributed 14.800 in vault to help her team to the gold finish and individually clinched the bronze medal in the event.

In the US women's team, the 16-year-old debuted alongside seasoned gymnasts like Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey. Rivera contributed scores in the qualification round in Paris and sat out of the team finals. However, she clinched her first Olympic gold with the team, besides building great bonds with her teammates.

Recently, Rivera posted a photo carousel on Instagram that included moments with Carey and other friends. She also shared her solo pictures, donning a pendant in the design of Olympic rings.

"some of the recentsss," her caption read.

The University of Oregon alum commented:

"missed youuu"

Echoing her sentiments, Rivera wrote:

"i missed uuu sm!"

Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey share heartfelt moment; Instagram - @hezrivera

In an interview in December 2024, Hezly Rivera shared that she would focus on the 2025 Worlds and vie for the 2028 LA Games.

"My goals are the 2025 Worlds, and ’26, ’27, and then the Olympics in 2028. Those are my long-term goals. But, obviously, I have little goals to worry about each and every day. I just set tiny goals, not just every day, but like every month, and just take it one step at a time and see where it takes me.”

She has two silver medals from the World Championships in her resume.

Hezly Rivera once shared how she would take guidance from Jade Carey to manage her elite and NCAA careers

US women's gymnastics team at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Hezly Rivera committed to the Louisiana State University in September 2024 and would start her classes in the 2026 season. In an interview with the Olympics last year, the Olympic gold medalist revealed she would seek advice from her older counterparts, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, regarding balancing an elite and NCAA career.

"I might ask [my Olympic teammates] Jade [Carey] and Jordan [Chiles] about it, though, because they've been through the same things."

She also talked about her 2025 plans, saying:

"I don’t know yet. You’ll probably see me at Classics… or Winter Cup. We’ll see how prepared I am or what I feel like, so we’re just taking that very slow, one step at a time."

Carey performed at the 2025 NCAA Championships as an individual and also won the AAI award for her trajectory.

