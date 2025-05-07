Jade Carey receives major honor following dominant performances in NCAA

Jade Carey was named Pac-12 Conference Overall Performer of the Year for her dominant performances on the NCAA mat. Since the Beavers team missed qualifying, she was an individual performer at the 2025 Nationals.

Jade Carey was a force to be reckoned with in the recently concluded NCAA season. She debuted in a tri-meet against UCLA and California at the Pacific Coast Challenge, winning the all-around, balance beam, and floor titles. In the following meets against the BYU Cougars and San Jose State, she bagged the all-around and individual event titles.

Continuing her momentum, Carey earned her best all-around score by posting perfect 10.0s on balance beam and floor and her second Gym Slam in Oregon State's Senior Night. During the regional final, the Beavers' fourth finish ended the National title bid, but the Olympian's all-around score, the highest of the night, advanced her to the 2025 NCAA Championships. In the finals, Jade Carey finished fourth in the all-around.

In recent news, the 24-year-old was named the 2025 Pac-12 Overall Performer of the Year for her impressive trajectory.

Before the Nationals, she also won the AAI Award, eclipsing finalists Bowers, Aleah Finnegan, Grace McCallum, Audrey Davis, and Leanne Wong. Her achievement made her the fourth gymnast from Oregon to win the honor.

Jade Carey once opened up about the mindset they had in the team finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Carey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Carey was part of the US women's gymnastics team that won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The girls were dominant in that edition of the Games, but faced a setback when Biles withdrew midway through the competition in the wake of 'twisties'. In Paris, the women's gymnastics team took the stage to bring home the team gold and achieved the feat.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Jade Carey reflected on the Olympic moment and shared how the girls were laser-focused on the victory.

"I truly think there was nothing or no one that could get in our way because we all had it on our minds for three full years of what we wanted to do and how we were going to do it. I think when you get four people together who are that motivated about something… there’s truly nothing that can get in our way,” she said.

The 24-year-old won seven Pac-12 titles and five podiums at the NCAA level. She also boasts seven World medals in her resume.

