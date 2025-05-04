Former Oregon State Beavers star Jade Carey cheers on Portland Thorns FC to victory over Orlando Pride

Former Orlando State Beavers gymnast Jade Carey shared glimpses from her time at Providence Park, where she was seen supporting the Portland Thorns FC. The Thorns hosted the Orlando Pride on Saturday, May 3, in a top-of-the-table encounter.
The home side emerged victorious by a narrow 1-0 margin over Pride, courtesy of a 16th-minute goal from left-back Reyna Reyes. This victory helped the Thorns FC hold the third position on the table with 12 points in eight matches, including three victories.
Carey, who came in support of the Portland Thorns FC, shared a couple of pictures from Providence Park on her Instagram stories. In the post, the former Orlando State Beavers gymnast can be seen in a sap green T-shirt, complemented with blue denims and white shoes.
Carey remarked in her second story:
"let's go @thornsfc"
This comes weeks after Carey concluded her collegiate stint with the Oregon State Beavers. Her last competition came during the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where she qualified individually in the all-around event, finishing fourth.
Jade Carey shares a heartfelt moment involving Simone Biles from the 2020 Olympics
Jade Carey opened up about an incident from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics involving her senior national teammate, Simone Biles. This came before the all-around finals of the competition, where Carey got to compete after Biles withdrew, courtesy of her mental health.
Carey said that despite Biles' struggle during the event with twisties, the latter came to cheer her up during the all-around events. She further added that this was a special moment for her from that Tokyo campaign.
Carey said (via Olympics.com):
"I remember when everything was happening with Simone [Biles in Tokyo], and I was maybe going into the all-around final. I was freaking out because I’d never done anything like that before. That was just a really powerful moment for me because I knew how much she was going through and for her to still come over and be like, ‘You got this,’ meant a lot to me."
Speaking about the 2024 Paris Olympics during the interview, Jade Carey remarked that she was grateful to be part of that team that shared the same goal of bringing the team a gold medal back home.