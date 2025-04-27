Jade Carey gets heartfelt sendoff from ex-Oregon State teammate as collegiate career ends

Three-time Olympic medalist and artistic gymnast Jade Carey recently concluded her legendary collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers women's gymnastics team. Carey shared her Beavers teammate, Taylor DeVries' heartfelt sendoff through her Instagram story.
Jade Carey became one of the most prominent artistic gymnasts of the Oregon State Beavers and wrapped up her collegiate career with multiple accolades. She amassed over 160 event titles, four silver, and multiple bronze medals throughout the NCAA Championships.
Through her Instagram story, the iconic athlete reshared Taylor DeVries' emotional farewell message. On her recent Instagram story, sophomore of Oregon State, and four-time Region V champion, DeVries wrote,
“gonna miss you lots 🤍@jadecarey 🫶”
In the 2024 season, Taylor DeVries participated in thirteen games. She was named the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week after registering 9.900 points in her first collegiate appearance.
She won her first event title against Brown University and scored 9.875 on the bars event. Against the Arizona State Sun Devil Gymnastics team, she posted her season and career high score of 9.950, subsequently winning her second event title.
Along with her Olympic and collegiate accolades, Carey has won seven World Championships and three gold medals at Pan American Championships. The decorated gymnast has also won nine medals at the FIG World Cup.
Jade Carey shares gratitude after receiving a grand homecoming after her 2024 Paris Olympics feats
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jade Carey won the gold medal in the team all-around and a bronze medal in the vault event. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won the gold medal in the floor exercise event.
During her appearance at the national championships press conference in April 2025, she expressed her appreciation for her supporters as she received an incredible homecoming after the Paris Olympics.
"It was definitely crazy coming back and seeing the amount of people who supported me and really special because to see that kind of love and support especially on the day of the parade when I came back from Paris, I was just amazed at how many people were there just for me. So it's really special and I really owe all of our fans everything and it's just been such an amazing time," she shared (via OSUBeaversAthletics on YouTube) [6:27 onwards]
Former icon of Oregon State also received the 2025 AAI Award, which is given to the most outstanding collegiate artistic gymnast.