Jade Carey gets heartfelt sendoff from ex-Oregon State teammate as collegiate career ends

Three-time Olympic medalist and artistic gymnast Jade Carey recently concluded her legendary collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers women's gymnastics team. Carey shared her Beavers teammate, Taylor DeVries' heartfelt sendoff through her Instagram story.

Ad

Jade Carey became one of the most prominent artistic gymnasts of the Oregon State Beavers and wrapped up her collegiate career with multiple accolades. She amassed over 160 event titles, four silver, and multiple bronze medals throughout the NCAA Championships.

Through her Instagram story, the iconic athlete reshared Taylor DeVries' emotional farewell message. On her recent Instagram story, sophomore of Oregon State, and four-time Region V champion, DeVries wrote,

“gonna miss you lots 🤍@jadecarey 🫶”

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram story featuring Taylor DeVries' farewell message | Credits: IG/jadecarey

In the 2024 season, Taylor DeVries participated in thirteen games. She was named the Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week after registering 9.900 points in her first collegiate appearance.

Ad

She won her first event title against Brown University and scored 9.875 on the bars event. Against the Arizona State Sun Devil Gymnastics team, she posted her season and career high score of 9.950, subsequently winning her second event title.

Along with her Olympic and collegiate accolades, Carey has won seven World Championships and three gold medals at Pan American Championships. The decorated gymnast has also won nine medals at the FIG World Cup.

Ad

Jade Carey shares gratitude after receiving a grand homecoming after her 2024 Paris Olympics feats

Jade Carey at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jade Carey won the gold medal in the team all-around and a bronze medal in the vault event. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won the gold medal in the floor exercise event.

Ad

During her appearance at the national championships press conference in April 2025, she expressed her appreciation for her supporters as she received an incredible homecoming after the Paris Olympics.

"It was definitely crazy coming back and seeing the amount of people who supported me and really special because to see that kind of love and support especially on the day of the parade when I came back from Paris, I was just amazed at how many people were there just for me. So it's really special and I really owe all of our fans everything and it's just been such an amazing time," she shared (via OSUBeaversAthletics on YouTube) [6:27 onwards]

Ad

Former icon of Oregon State also received the 2025 AAI Award, which is given to the most outstanding collegiate artistic gymnast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More