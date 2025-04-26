Jade Carey and girlfriend enjoy Olympian's time away from gymnastics after Oregon State Beavers collegiate career ends

The three-time Olympic medalist, Jade Carey, recently shared glimpses of her day out with her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola. The former legendary gymnast of the Oregon State Beavers women's gymnastics team reflected on her joyful day through her Instagram stories.

Ad

Along with her Olympic feats, Carey also has three gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal from the World Championships. She also has three gold medals from the Pan American Championships in the team, vault, and floor exercise events.

Through her Instagram stories, the notable artistic gymnast disclosed her outing with her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, who is the director of creative content for the University of Oregon Ducks. In her first Instagram story, Carey was seen playing an arcade-style hoops game. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"back like we never left"

Carey's next Instagram story featured an exterior picture of the Salt & Straw ice cream shop. To which the artistic gymnast added:

"@saltandstraw🍦😋"

Carey's last Instagram story showed her holding a waffle cone with chocolate chip ice cream. She expressed her thoughts with emojis above her ice cream cone:

"🍫🤎"

Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram stories | Credits: @jadecarey on Instagram

The native of Phoenix, Arizona, has successfully concluded her collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers women's gymnastics team. She has won 160 individual titles and multiple accolades throughout her decorated career. Carey has also recently won the AAI Award, which is given to the country's most outstanding collegiate gymnast.

Ad

Jade Carey on receiving the team's support and individually representing the Oregon State Beavers in the 2025 NCAA Championships

Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

The Oregon State Beavers concluded their championship season with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final. Jade Carey finished the meet with a 39.850 in the all-around and individually represented the Oregon State Beavers in the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Ad

She finished in third position in the balance beam and fourth position in the all-around event. During her appearance at the Oregon State press conference, Carey shared her thoughts on the team's support and representing them at the finals:

"They're all going to be at home supporting me, and some are actually even going to come to Texas and be there in person. So that really means a lot to me to have a team that cares so much. It's sad to not have all of them there, but again, just knowing that they're all there for me and that I'm still representing our whole team while I'm there is really special, and I'm really excited".[0:56]

Ad

The artistic gymnast has won four silver medals and two bronze medals from the NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More