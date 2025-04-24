  • home icon
  Jade Carey shares sweet birthday message for sister as they twin in adorable outfits

Jade Carey shares sweet birthday message for sister as they twin in adorable outfits

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Apr 24, 2025 17:20 GMT
2025 NCAA Women
Jade Carey at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

The three-time Olympic medalist, Jade Carey, recently shared her birthday wishes for her sister, Alexsis Carey Lee, through her Instagram story, which featured them wearing the same outfits. Carey has successfully concluded her collegiate career with the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Jade Carey has three gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal from the World Championships. Apart from her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has won three gold medals at the Pan American Championships. During her prominent collegiate career, she won four silver and two bronze medals.

Through her Instagram story, the artistic gymnast shared birthday wishes for her sister, Alexsis Carey Lee, also giving a glimpse of their matching outfits. Carey's other two siblings are Xandon and Taeva Greenberg. She wrote,

"happy birthday to my sister !! 🥳🩷”
Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram story | Credits: IG/jadecarey
Screenshot of Jade Carey's Instagram story | Credits: IG/jadecarey

The two-time Olympian represented the United States women's gymnastics team, the 'Golden Girls,' at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won the gold medal in the team all-around event. With the Oregon Beavers, Carey has won more than 160 event titles and was twice named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year. She has also won seven Pac-12 titles and nine medals at the FIG World Cup.

Jade Carey wins prestigious elite artistic gymnastics AAI Award

Oregon State v Auburn - Source: Getty
Oregon State v Auburn - Source: Getty

Jade Carey is the fifth most distinguished U.S. female gymnast of all time and has won numerous accolades throughout her career. She recently won the most prestigious artistic gymnastics recognition, the AAI Award.

The other finalists for the award were Jordan Bowers, Audrey Davis, Aleah Finnegan, Grace McCallum, and Leanne Wong. The AAI reflected on Carey's outstanding collegiate career through their Instagram post.

"Introducing your 2025 AAI Award Winner: Jade Carey of Oregon State University!🏆✨ A standout on the competition floor and beyond, Jade has not only made her mark as a collegiate and an elite gymnast - she's also a 4.0 student, a leader in organizations, a dedicated volunteer, and an advocate for women and girls in sports. She's the definition of all-around excellence, and we're honored to recognize her as this year's most outstanding female gymnast. Congratulations, Jade!"
The artistic gymnast is also a three-time Honda Award Finalist. In 2022, she was named the WGCA West Regional Gymnast of the Year, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, and the WGCA All-American Scholar. Furthermore, in the 2025 NCAA Championship, she won the bronze medal in the balance beam event. She concluded her senior season with 51 event titles.

