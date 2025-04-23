Jade Carey pens 3-word reaction to girlfriend’s shooting skills in pop-a-shot game after NCAA heartbreak

Jade Carey reacted to her girlfriend Aimee Sinacola’s shooting skills while being involved in a pop-a-shot game. This was during their time when they were in an arcade and doing other fun activities after the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Carey, one of the best elite and collegiate gymnasts of all time, missed a podium finish in the all-around at the NCAA Championships, placing fourth in the finals, despite putting in dominant performances throughout the 2024-25 gymnastics season. Although she couldn’t replicate her season-long dominance in the finals, her consistency saw her win the AAI Award, about a week ago.

Following this heartbreak, Jade Carey’s girlfriend Aimee Sinacola shared glimpses of their time together on her Instagram handle, captioning it:

“Can confirm: I am not from Texas 🤠”

Take a look at the adorable pictures here:

In the last slide, Sinacola posted a glimpse of her playing the pop-a-shot game. The two-time Olympic gold medalist responded specifically to that slide with a comment.

“Pop shot queen 🏀👑”

Screenshot of Jade Carey’s comment. Credits - IG/ aimee_sinacola

In one of the highlights shared by Sinacola, she can be seen cheering for her partner while wearing a jacket featuring gymast’s face on the back.

Jade Carey reflects on how she would spend her free time post-gymnastics after collegiate career concludes

Jade Carey during a gymnastics meet against the Fisk Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Jade Carey opened up on how she was going to spend her free-time after her collegiate career concluded, a couple of weeks earlier. She acknowledged that she is still in the process of discovering what the next chapter looks like for her, adding (10:53 onwards):

“Yeah, I think it's definitely part of the process, but I think I want to take a vacation. I'm talking to the girls a lot too. Like, I haven't had more than a week off of gymnastics in probably eight years. So, really taking the time off to really go travel, do whatever I want, hang out with friends um in that time, and yeah hopefully just relax for a little bit and then jump into whatever's next.”

Carey further shared her uncertainty in the interview about her plans for the upcoming summer but mentioned that her dream vacation would be to go to Greece.

However, the 24-year-old added that she’ll probably stay closer to home to spend time with family and friends. Notably, Carey concluded her collegiate career at Oregon State Beavers with four runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes at the NCAA Championships.

