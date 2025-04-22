Jade Carey’s girlfriend, Jordan Bowers and others react as gymnast bids emotional farewell to Oregon State Beavers

American gymnast Jade Carey recently concluded her collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics team. The 2018 Pan-American champion has won seven Pac-12 titles and has been the American national champion twice in 2017 and 2022.

She won the silver medal in all-around and floor exercises in the 2024 NCAA Championships and also won the 2024 Regional Champion of the Year.

With the NCAA Championship concluded, Jade Carey's collegiate season is over. She penned an emotional farewell note to the Oregon Beavers in a recent Instagram post, captioning it:

"a season i will cherish forever. so grateful for the incredible opportunity i have had the past four years to represent oregon state university. as always, go beavs for life 🧡🖤"

Carey's girlfriend Aimee Sinacola shared an equally heartwarming response to the post and commented:

"Your biggest fan for life. Excited for whatever is next 😏 So proud of you 🤍™️"

Jordan Bowers, an American gymnast from the Oklahoma Sooners who recently won their seventh NCAA Championship, also shared a heartfelt reaction to Carey's post, commenting:

"so proud of you jade! been a blessing competing alongside you all these years❤️ love you girl🫶🏼"

Comments on Jade Carey's post - Source: via @jadecarey on Instagram

Three-time NCAA National Champion Trinity Thomas commented:

"🥹🤍"

Retired American gymnast Morgan Hurd, who was part of the U.S National team, mentioned:

"so so proud joddy"

Samantha Peszek, a former Olympian who was part of the silver medal-winning US women's gymnastics national team in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, chimed in:

"👏👏 so so incredible"

Carey was also part of the USA national gymnastics women's team that won gold at the Paris Olympics 2024. She helped her side by scoring a 14.466 at the vault final and winning the bronze medal. All these achievements got her nominated for the prestigious AAI Award, which she eventually added to her list of accolades.

Jade Carey received the highest honor in collegiate women's gymnastics

Jade Carey at Fisk v Oregon State - Source: Getty

Jade Carey was honoured with the 2025 AAI Award (the Heisman Trophy of Women's Gymnastics). More than 50 athletes were nominated for the laurel, and the three-time Olympic medalist was one of the six finalists. She won the award for her dedication, leadership, and excellence.

She was also designated as the "Most Outstanding Senior Collegiate Female Gymnast in the country". Winning the title put her in elite company, featuring some of the greatest Oregon State University gymnasts, Mary Ayotte-Law (1982), Joy Selig (1991), and Chari Knight (1994), as the only AAI Award winners in program history.

