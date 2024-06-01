Why did Trinity Thomas skip the remainder of the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships? All about the gymnast's surprise exit

In an unexpected turn of events, Trinity Thomas recently withdrew from the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Thomas returned to the elite gymnastics this year after remaining dormant from the sport since 2021.

She competed in the all-around event at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships alongside other elite athletes such as Simone Biles, Shiles Jones, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. Thomas stepped on the mat to execute her floor routine, displaying exceptional grace and skill until she faced a minute stumble.

The three-time NCAA Champion continued to perform despite the blunder before faltering once again at the end of her routine where she fell short of executing a perfect double layout with a landing. Thomas landed on her knees after the stumble, pausing for a few minutes before walking off the mat.

As fans speculated about a serious injury to the athlete, USA Gymnastics updated them about Thomas' withdrawal from the next events of the day.

"Trinity Thomas is scratching the remainder of today's competition at #XfinityChamps," USA Gymnastics wrote.

After returning to the sport to compete at the 2024 Winter Cup, Thomas again withdrew from competing at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships held in April in Cali, Colombia.

A look at Trinity Thomas' performances after her comeback at the sport

Trinity Thomas competes in the Floor Exercise during the Senior Women competition of the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Trinity Thomas made her return to gymnastics on the elite level in the 2024 Olympic year after stepping back in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic season, citing an ankle injury, after which she focused on competing at the collegiate level for Florida Gators.

She initially competed at the 2024 Winter Cup held from February 23 to 25 at the Kentucky International Convention Centre in Louisville. Thomas displayed a performance worthy of her return, placing fourth in the women's all-around event behind Kayla Dicello, Skye Blakely, and Hezly Rivera, posting a total score of 53.250 points.

The 23-year-old secured a silver medal in the uneven bars by registering 14.050 points, after Dicello's 14.300 points.

At the 2024 U.S. Core Hydration Classic event held on May 17 and 18, at the XL Centre in Hartford, Connecticut, she was placed in fourth place in the uneven bars with 14.3 points. Trinity Thomas' all-around score of 48.700 points saw her settling in ninth place.