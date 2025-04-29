Jade Carey pens 2-word reaction to girlfriend’s thankful note after completing maiden marathon

American gymnast Jade Carey shared her reaction as her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, penned a heartfelt note after running her first-ever marathon. This came during the 2025 Eugene Marathon, held on Sunday (April 26).

Ad

Competing for the Oregon Creative team, Carey's girlfriend, Sinacola, finished 469th in the female category and 1655th overall during the marathon. Sinacola's run time as she touched the finishing line was 3:44:33.

Following the marathon, Sinacola shared a post featuring glimpses of her time at the event. Carey's girlfriend also expressed her pride in being able to finish her maiden marathon and assured that she can run another one if asked in the next few months.

Ad

Trending

"Yesterday I ran my first marathon (ask me in a few months if I’ll do it again). I’m so unbelievably proud of myself."

Ad

Carey reacted to the post with a two-word comment and wrote:

"marathon era"

Carey's two-word comment on Sinacola's post - Source: via @aimee_sinacola on Instagram

Similar to Carey, her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, was also associated with Oregon State University. She was the director of athletics communication for over a year, following which she joined the Oregon Ducks as the creative content director.

Ad

Carey and Sinacola's relationship came into the limelight just a few weeks ago when the Olympic-medal-winning shared a post featuring the latter on her Instagram. Since then, they have been seen frequently with each other, spending time.

Jade Carey explains the positive side of competing in just collegiate gymnastics for the 2025 season

Jade Carey at the National event (Image via: Getty)

Jade Carey opened up about the benefits of competing in just collegiate tournaments for the Oregon State Beavers, unlike last year, when she also had to compete in the elite front.

Ad

In an interview posted on YouTube by OSU Beavers Athletics, Carey shared that this season has been quite refreshing for her as she only has to compete for her collegiate team. She mentioned that it has helped her physically, as she doesn't have to indulge in so many routines, and also mentally, as the extreme pressure is absent. She said (00:14 onwards):

"It was really refreshing for me this year to only have to focus on college gymnastics. I feel like I was able to give a little more of myself in and outside of the gym, especially with only like half the routines to do. I think it was easier that way physically becuase I didn't have to put in so many numbers and then also easier mentally because I didn't have something almost like hanging over my head."

Ad

Speaking in the interview, Jade Carey remarked that she would have been happier if the Oregon State Beavers team could qualify for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 instead of just her in individual events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More