Jade Carey and girlfriend Aimee Sinacola spend adorable moments together after NCAA Championships heartbreak

Jade Carey's girlfriend Aimee Sinacola shared glimpses of moments the couple spent together on social media following the gymnast's fourth place finish in the all-around at the NCAA Championships. Carey publicly revealed that she was dating Sinacola in March 2025 on Instagram, which sparked reactions from famous athletes like Simone Biles and Suni Lee.

Sinacola states on her bio that she is the director of creative content for the University of Oregon's athletics department.

Carey is a two-time Olympian, and has won two gold medals. At Paris 2024, she won gold in the women's team event and won a bronze medal in the women's vault event. She has represented Oregon State in collegiate gymnastics since 2022 - and recently added four NCAA All-American honors to her name. She is now a 16-time Regular Season All-American.

Carey and Sinacola were seen posing together in a few images shared by the latter on Instagram, where she captioned the post with:

"Can confirm: I am not from Texas 🤠"

Jade Carey has also won seven medals at the World Championships, with three of them being gold.

Jade Carey reveals it was 'refreshing' to only focus on collegiate gymnastics this season

Jade Carey has revealed that it was 'refreshing' to only concentrate on collegiate gymnastics this year. Last year, Carey competed at the Paris Olympics while representing Oregon State in collegiate gymnastics. She performed remarkably in both competitions, earning two Olympic medals and becoming the 2024 NCAA Regional Champion on beam, floor and all-around.

Carey shared what it was like to only focus on Oregon State this season in a pre-meet press conference (via OSUBeaversAthletics), where she said (0:11 onwards):

"It was really refreshing for me this year to only have to focus on college gymnastics. I felt like I was able to give a little more of myself in and outside of the gym, especially with only like half the routines to do. So really just yeah, I think it was easier that way physically because I didn't have to put in so many numbers.

"And then also easier mentally because I didn't have something else almost like hanging over my head the whole season wondering what was going to happen."

Carey finished fourth in the all-around at the NCAA Championships, where she posted a score of 39.6250. She finished her season with 51 event titles across 14 appearances.

