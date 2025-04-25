Joscelyn Roberson makes feelings after concluding Freshman NCAA season 

Joscelyn Roberson expressed her thoughts after concluding her freshman season as an NCAA gymnast at the University of Arkansas. The 19 year old shared how it has been an incredible learning experience for her and expressed her pride in the team's collective accomplishments throughout the year.

Ad

The American gymnast had signed a National letter of intent with the Arkansas Razorbacks back in November, 2023 and made her debut with the team in the 2024-25 NCAA Gymnastics Season on January 11, 2025. Joscelyn Roberson stepped on the mat in her NCAA debut season after accompanying the US Gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics as the alternate.

After placing fourth in the regional finals, the Arkansas Razorbacks were unable to advance to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. In her first season, Roberson placed 13th overall and qualified to compete in the Individual competitions. On Instagram, Joscelyn Roberson shared her thoughts about her first NCAA season, saying it had been an experience she would never forget. Roberson disclosed that in order to get ready for her next competitions, she will be taking a break before going back to the gym.

Ad

Trending

"So much love for NCAA gymnastics and the University of Arkansas. I’ve had so much fun this season and I can’t believe it’s already come to an end!! So proud of everything we’ve overcome and accomplished this year. Freshman season✅ Gotta go for a minute but I’ll be back NCAA GYM😚👀⏳" she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Joscelyn Roberson on her goals for the 2025 season

Roberson competes during Arkansas v Auburn - Source: Getty

Joscelyn Roberson opened up about her goals for teh 2025 season in an interview with Olympics.com. The American athlete shared how she plans to continue to keep training and improving her skills as the season progressed.

Ad

Her major goal of the 2025 season is to qualify for the World gymnastics Championships which are scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia later this year. Moreover, Roberson revealed that she is trying her best to push her limits to achieve her true potential and emerge as one of the best gymnasts in the world.

“I’m training to keep my elite skills, try and stay in shape. My goals are to make – hopefully – Worlds later this year," Roberson conveyed. "We’re just taking it one step at a time. I’m not going to be too hard on myself this year. I mean, I just moved from Houston to Fayetteville, and everything’s changing,” she said.

Furthermore, Joscelyn Roberson shared how she is persevering through every step of the process with the World Gymnastics Championships in foresight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More