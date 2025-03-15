Joscelyn Roberson gets emotional after making last appearance as freshman in home stadium

Joscelyn Roberson recently expressed her feelings after competing in the Arkansas Razorbacks' last home game of the 2025 season. Roberson concluded her regular season as a freshman with the Razorbacks on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Bud Walton Arena in a clash against No.7 Missouri.

She competed in all four events on Friday, scoring 9.850 and 9.825 points on the two vault attempts. So far in the 2025 season, Roberson has competed in all the Razorbacks' meets, mostly having participated in all four events at the faceoffs.

She recorded her highest score of the season at the clash against the University of Kentucky, held on March 7, 2025, at the Historic Memorial Coliseum, bagging 39.525 points, including 9.925 on floor, 9.850 on vault and uneven bars, and 9.900 on balance beam.

Following the recent Friday's clash at Bud Walton Arena, which also marked the senior's last night for Razorbacks, Roberson penned an emotional message while highlighting her feelings for the senior Razorbacks.

"Last one as a freshman at home," she wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Sharing a glimpse of the display board that featured a picture of senior Razorbacks' gymnasts with a "Thank You" message, she wrote:

"Also what the board says, love my girlss."

Screenshot of Roberson's Instagram story.

On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks bid farewell to multiple senior gymnasts, including Kalyxta Gamiao, Maddie Jones, and Leah Smith.

"Taking it one step at a time" - Joscelyn Roberson expresses her goal of competing at World Championship events in the 2025 season

Joscelyn Roberson during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Amid her NCAA debut in 2025, Joscelyn Roberson is focusing on honing her skills and staying in shape with her eyes fixed on the upcoming World Championship events. Following her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, where she tagged along with the American team as an alternate travel athlete, she moved from Texas to Fayetteville to compete for the Razorbacks.

Acknowledging the big transition, Roberson mentioned her goal of competing at the World Championship.

“I’m training to keep my elite skills, try and stay in shape. My goals are to make – hopefully – Worlds later this year," Roberson conveyed. "We’re just taking it one step at a time. I’m not going to be too hard on myself this year. I mean, I just moved from Houston to Fayetteville, and everything’s changing.” (via Olympics.com)

Joscelyn Roberson will be seen competing next for the Razorbacks at the SEC Championships on March 22, 2025.

