Joscelyn Roberson reacts to qualifying for NCAA Championships despite Arkansas Razorbacks missing out

Joscelyn Roberson and Maddie Jones have made it to the NCAA Championship. They will be representing Arkansas as individual competitors. The Arkansas Razorbacks fell short of qualifying into the finals. Roberson, in a recent Instagram update, shared her reaction to her qualification into the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Keeping her scores above 9.875, Joscelyn made it through the qualifiers with a score of 39.600 at the regional semifinals. She scored 39.625 in the finals, cementing her qualification to the NCAA Finals. With a WCGA regular season All-American status on beam, Joscelyn is looking to become the first Arkansas freshman to get an All-American status if she is one of the top 15 in any event or all-around in Fort Worth.

In a recent Instagram story update, she shared a post by @razorbackgym. The post was a celebration for Joscelyn and Jones on making the NCAA Nationals. Josceyln Roberson will be competing in the all-around event and Maddie Jones on bars. Joscelyn shared her reaction to the story, writing:

"See you guys in Fort Worth."

Screenshot from Joscelyn Roberson's Instagram story (@josc_roberson/ig)

Maddie Jones also made the NCAA Championships event. Jones earned a solid 9.950 on bars twice.

Arkansas falls despite Joscelyn Roberson and Maddie Jones making it to Fort Worth

Joscelyn Roberson at Arkansas v Auburn - Source: Getty

Despite a Fort Worth-bound performance by Joscelyn Roberson and Maddie Jones, Arkansas failed to secure a spot at the NCAA Championship. With a final score of 197.375, the Razorbacks took the fourth spot with Kentucky in third with 197.625. Michigan State with 198.000 and LSU with 198.050 were the two teams to make it through.

Joscelyn anchored a solid start on the beam for Arkansas, earning a 10 from one of the judges, she rallied a 9.950 which totalled the score at 49.400 at beam. Both Jones and Roberson got 9.950 on the floor.

Scoring 49.225 in vault and 49.200 on bars, Arkansas fell just short on points. Joscelyn led the way on bars with one of her best routines in the event and succeeded in scoring a career-high of 9.925. Jones followed and delivered a score of 9.950.

Even though Joscelyn and Jones led a stellar routine for Arkansas, the team was still a few points short of making the Fort Worth event. The silver lining still shines for Arkansas as Joscelyn Roberson and Maddie Jones are Fort-Worth bound.

