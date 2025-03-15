“This is so egregious”; “Arkansas gymnastics is too good to be left out”- Fans react as program misses out on SEC Championships spot

Fans have expressed their disappointment as Arkansas Gymnastics missed out on a spot in the 2025 SEC Championships after finishing outside the top eight in the conference rankings. This comes after they finished outside the top eight in the conference team rankings after the end of the regular season.

Ad

In July 2024, Oklahoma joined the SEC which increased the conference's gymnastics teams to nine. Following this, the SEC Gymnastics Championships format changed, allowing only the top eight teams to qualify.

The fans voiced their disapproval as Arkansas gymnastics missed out despite beating top programs like LSU and Florida this season. Gymnastics Now shared the news on their Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

One fan called for rule changes as they suggested that this didn't make any sense, writing:

“This is so egregious! Every team should be in an SEC championship. Rules should have changed immediately as conference got bigger. I am a Life long Georgia fan/athlete and this makes no sense. Every SEC athlete should be vying for wins…”

Ad

Another fan believed that every SEC team must be present at the championships, adding:

“Rules need to change, all SEC teams belong at championships. Arkansas is too good to be left out.”

Meanwhile, another fan expressed their disappointment:

“Sad, they had some amazing wins this season,” they wrote.

Here are some other reactions from the fans that the news generated -

“Such a ridiculous idea that all SEC teams won’t compete at the SEC Championships!” a fan chimed in.

Ad

“They’re such a young team. Next year they’ll make it. I just know,” another fan commented.

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Gymnastics Now Instagram post. Credits - @gymnastics__now

Paris Olympics 2024 alternate Joscelyn Roberson joins Arkansas Gymnastics starting from the 2024-2025 season

Joscelyn Roberson competes at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials (Photo: Getty Images)

Joscelyn Roberson announced her decision to join the Arkansas gymnastics team via an Instagram post. This came after she was selected as an alternate for the USA women’s gymnastics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, following an impressive performance at the Olympic trials, where she finished sixth with an all-around score of 110.975.

Ad

Although she didn’t get the opportunity to compete in Paris, she traveled to the quadrennial games alongside the main team members like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles, among others. She shared her major career update on her Instagram, writing:

“See you later elite gymnastics🤍..I made it to the Olympics! No matter the role I played, I still got here and did everything I could. With that being said, this wasn’t my ultimate goal, and I still have a dream/goal to achieve...I’m so excited to start this new journey in NCAA at Arkansas!! I’ll be back soon😘”

Ad

Roberson has delivered a remarkable performance in the 2024-25 season despite being a freshman, finishing No. 12 in the all-around, and No. 8 on beam. However, with Arkansas Gymnastics out of contention, she will not be in the race for SEC titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback