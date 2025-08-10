“Let’s get it”- Olivia Dunne, Quincy Wilson, Jade Carey & others cheer on Hezly Rivera before US Gymnastics Championships final day

Paris Olympics gold medalist Hezly Rivera delivered an impressive performance on day one of the women’s competition (August 8) at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. As she prepared for the second and final round, her performance drew reactions from many well-known athletes, including Olivia Dunne, Quincy Wilson, Jade Carey and other athletes.Rivera made a strong comeback after finishing outside the top 10 at the U.S. Classic, recording an overall score of 55.600 on the first day of the women’s senior gymnastics competition. However, the day two results (August 10) will determine which gymnasts make the USA’s World Championships team.Ahead of day two of the women’s competition, Hezly Rivera took to Instagram to reflect on the completion of day one and share her excitement for the next round, writing:“Day 1, ready for day 2 🦋 Isaiah 40:31 💕” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne reacted to the post, stating:“You amaze me”Quincy Wilson, the USA’s rising track and field star and a member of the gold medal-winning men’s 4x400m relay team, wrote:“Let’s get it💯💯”Rivera’s Paris Olympics gold-medal winning teammate chimed in, adding:“So proud!!”Skye Blakely, a two-time world champion gymnast, also joined in and commented:“Yes hez!!!!😍😍”The 2025 Winter Cup vault champion Zoey Molomo also shared her reaction on the post by Rivera.“Killed it hezy”Screenshot of athletes’ reactions. Credits - Instagram/ hezriveraHezly Rivera opens up on building mental strength since US ClassicHezly Rivera at Paris Olympics. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)Hezly Rivera reflected on how the challenge for her is training her mind to stay focused and active, especially when she is nervous. In an interview with International Gymnast Online ahead of US National Gymnastics Championships, Rivera opened up on how she has been working on her mental preparation, adding:“When I feel most confident I obviously perform the best, but I think (it’s about) just being in the right mindset. I can do all the physical parts, but [I] just train my brain to the right things, especially under a little bit more nerves. I’ve been training with that, and I’ve been feeling way more confident since Classic and more prepared overall.”At the US Classic, Hezly Rivera had a disappointing campaign where she placed tied-12th with an overall 51.500, with scores of 13.400 on vault, 11.950 on uneven bars, 12.300 on balance beam and 13.850 on floor exercise.The competition was won by Claire Pease, who bagged the first position with a combined total of 54.600, with Simone Rose and Joscelyn Roberson, placing second and third with 54.200 and 53.250 respectively.