Hezly Rivera's emotional note about missing podium at US Classic receives support from Jade Carey, Olivia Dunne and other gymnasts

Gymnast Hezly Rivera received immense support from gymnasts like Jade Carey and Olivia Dunne among others. The 17-year-old Olympic champion gymnast didn't live up to the expectations at the recently concluded US Classic 2025.Rivera finished 12th overall in the all-around event, with a score of 51.500. The teenage gymnast penned an emotional note on her Instagram profile after the tournament.Rivera wrote in the Instagram post,&quot;Not the meet i hoped for, but there is more to come 🫶🏽 onto the next! championships 🔜 so blessed 💕 Jeremiah 29:11&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe teenage gymnast received support from almost every corner. The Instagram page of USA Gymnastics immediately commented,&quot;You got this! 👏&quot;Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne also sent her support as she wrote,&quot;Bounce back baby! Love u hez💜✨&quot;Screengrabs of the supportive comments for Hezly Rivera [Image Source : Hezly Rivera's Instagram]Rivera's teammate at the Paris Olympics, Jade Carey reminded the gymnast of her potential, as she commented,&quot;You are a star hez!! don’t forget it 🌟💜&quot;Aleah Finnegan also cheered for Rivera as she wrote,&quot;Ur biggest fan. Cheering you on always❤️&quot;Gymnast Olivia Greaves also added,&quot;Let’s go hez!!!&quot;Hezly Rivera managed to finish second in the floor exercise event at the US Classic 2025. The gymnast scored a total of 13.85, just 0.1 points behind Reese Esponda, who won the gold medal for this event.Hezly Rivera opens up on joining Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles in a major career momentHezly Rivera talks about joining GK Elite as a signature athlete [Image Source : Getty]Hezly Rivera previously recounted her association with GK Elite as a signature athlete. The teenage gymnast has joined the likes of Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, in launching a signature line of her own with the sportswear brand.In a long Instagram post, the 17-year-old gymnast expressed her thoughts on her Instagram profile as she wrote,“From wearing GK as a little girl… to now having my own signature line. This isn’t just about leos. It’s about the little girl who wore GK to practice with dreams so big they felt impossible. It’s about the girl no one saw coming. The underdog with a quiet fire. It’s about every moment she wanted to give up, but didn’t. Every fall, every tear, every prayer. It’s about faith, fight, and the belief that with God, hard work, and heart… anything is possible.”Hezly Rivera has also committed to the Louisiana State University's LSU Tigers as a collegiate athlete. The Olympic champion gymnast will be officially representing the team from 2026 season onwards.