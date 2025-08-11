US gymnastics Championships women's finals full results: Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera dominates, Jocelyn Roberson faces struggles

The 2025 US gymnastics Championships witnessed a thrilling faceoff between gymnasts in the women's rounds with elite athletes, including Olympic medalist Hezly Rivera. The gymnasts competed for a spot in the US Women's National Team for the World Championships, which is scheduled from October 19 to 25, 2025, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Rivera dominated the women's all-around event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The 17-year-old earned her first title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships after posting 112 points. She was followed by the Tokyo and Paris Olympics team's alternate Leanne Wong, who listed a score with a thread-thin gap (111.2). The 2023 World Championships gold medalist, Joscelyn Roberson, faced some struggles and was late to the warmup as she seemed to be testing her ankle. She eventually settled for third place with 109.6 points.

Results of women's events at the 2025 US gymnastics Championships

Hezly Rivera during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Hezly Rivera dominated the all-around event after topping the balance beam and floor routines at the 2025 US gymnastics Championships. She topped the beam event with 28.35 points and was followed by Skye Blakely and Jayla Hang, who recorded 27.85 and 27.75, respectively. She surpassed Roberson (27.9 points) in the floor routine to earn 28.2 points.

Full results for the women's event at the US gymnastics Championships are given below:

All-Around

1. Hezly Rivera - 112

2. Leanne Wong - 111.2

3. Joscelyn Roberson - 109.6

4. Ashlee Sullivan - 107.95

5. Simone Rose - 107.9

6. Jayla Hang - 107.65

7. Gabrielle Hardie - 106.85

8. Dulcy Caylor - 106.7

9. Tiana Sumanasekera - 105.95

10. Claire Pease - 105.55

Balance Beam

1. Hezly Rivera - 28.35

2. Skye Blakely - 27.85

3. Jayla Hang - 27.75

3. Dulcy Caylor - 27.75

5. Leanne Wong - 27.7

Floor Exercise

1. Hezly Rivera - 28.2

2. Joscelyn Roberson - 27.9

3. Ashlee Sullivan - 27.8

4. Gabrielle Hardie - 27.75

5. Leanne Wong - 27.4

Uneven Bars

1. Skye Blakely - 27.6

1. Hezly Rivera - 27.6

3. Leanne Wong - 27.5

4. Alicia Zhou - 27.4

5. Joscelyn Roberson - 27.35

Vault

1. Leanne Wong - 28.175

2. Claire Pease - 27

3. Izzy Stassi - 26.75

The men's all-around event at the US gymnastics Championships was won by Olympic medalist Asher Hong with 170.020 points. Along with Hong, Brody Malone, Donnell Whittenburg, Brandon Dang, Patty Hoopes, and fellow Olympic medalist Brody Malone also earned a place in the U.S. Men’s World Championships Team.

