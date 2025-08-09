Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025 Results: Hezly Rivera dominates senior; Skye Blakely faces heartbreak after comeback from injury| Day 2

The 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships is currently underway and has already wrapped up its day 2 on August 8, 2025. The championship commenced on August 7 and will conclude on August 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Day 2 featured the women's junior and senior divisions, which saw multiple renowned gymnasts headlining the event, including Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, and more. Along with this, another notable gymnast was Skye Blakely in the senior division, who recently made a comeback after sustaining an injury during the US Olympic Trials last year.
The gymnasts in both the divisions competed in several events, including the vault exercise, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise, and more. The junior division witnessed Texas Dreams' Caroline Moreau dominating the championships, as she earned the highest score in the all-around event. Calculating her performance in all the above-mentioned events, she earned the highest all-around score of 53.700 points.
On the other hand, in the senior division, the Olympian, Hezly Rivera, produced dominant skills in the championships, as she earned a total of 55.600 points in the all-around event. She scored the highest score of 14.350 points in the beam balance exercise and also was in the top two in the floor exercise.
Outside of these stellar performances, Blakely faced heartbreak on day 2 of the US Gymnastics Championships, where she fell short of earning a podium finish, and not by a short margin, as she ended up in the 22nd position with an all-around score of 26.700 points.
The results for day 2 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships have been released; let's have a look into the staunch performance of the gymnasts.
Day 2 results of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships
Day 2 of the US Gymnastics Championships has finally ended, and here are the names of the gymnasts who earned top positions after delivering impressive performances.
Women's Junior Division
- Caroline Moreau - Texas Dreams - 53.700
- Charleigh Bullock - Capital - 53.200
- Isabella Anzola - WOGA - 51.900
- Kylie Smith - Cincinnati - 51.500
- Amia Pugh-Banks - World Class - 51.450
- Addalye VanGrinsven - Pacific Reign - 51.350
- Aulya Daniels - GAGE - 50.850
- Kaylee Sath - GAGE - 50.800
- Addy Fulcher - Georgia Elite - 50.300
- Trinity Wood - Capital - 50.150
Women's Senior Division
- Hezly Rivera - WOGA - 55.600
- Joscelyn Roberson - University of Arkansas - 55.400
- Leanne Wong - University of Florida - 55.100
- Dulcy Caylor - 53.800
- Gabrielld Hardle - Twin City Twisters - 53.750
- Ashlee Sullivan - Metroplex - 53.700
- Simone Rose - Pacific Reign - 53.450
- Izzy Stassi - Gym X-Treme - 53.300
- Tiana Sumanasekera - 53.100
- Brooke Pierson - 52.450