Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025 Results: Hezly Rivera dominates senior; Skye Blakely faces heartbreak after comeback from injury| Day 2

The 2025 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships is currently underway and has already wrapped up its day 2 on August 8, 2025. The championship commenced on August 7 and will conclude on August 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ad

Day 2 featured the women's junior and senior divisions, which saw multiple renowned gymnasts headlining the event, including Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, and more. Along with this, another notable gymnast was Skye Blakely in the senior division, who recently made a comeback after sustaining an injury during the US Olympic Trials last year.

The gymnasts in both the divisions competed in several events, including the vault exercise, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise, and more. The junior division witnessed Texas Dreams' Caroline Moreau dominating the championships, as she earned the highest score in the all-around event. Calculating her performance in all the above-mentioned events, she earned the highest all-around score of 53.700 points.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, in the senior division, the Olympian, Hezly Rivera, produced dominant skills in the championships, as she earned a total of 55.600 points in the all-around event. She scored the highest score of 14.350 points in the beam balance exercise and also was in the top two in the floor exercise.

Outside of these stellar performances, Blakely faced heartbreak on day 2 of the US Gymnastics Championships, where she fell short of earning a podium finish, and not by a short margin, as she ended up in the 22nd position with an all-around score of 26.700 points.

Ad

The results for day 2 of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships have been released; let's have a look into the staunch performance of the gymnasts.

Day 2 results of the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships

Day 2 of the US Gymnastics Championships has finally ended, and here are the names of the gymnasts who earned top positions after delivering impressive performances.

Women's Junior Division

Caroline Moreau - Texas Dreams - 53.700 Charleigh Bullock - Capital - 53.200 Isabella Anzola - WOGA - 51.900 Kylie Smith - Cincinnati - 51.500 Amia Pugh-Banks - World Class - 51.450 Addalye VanGrinsven - Pacific Reign - 51.350 Aulya Daniels - GAGE - 50.850 Kaylee Sath - GAGE - 50.800 Addy Fulcher - Georgia Elite - 50.300 Trinity Wood - Capital - 50.150

Ad

Women's Senior Division

Hezly Rivera - WOGA - 55.600 Joscelyn Roberson - University of Arkansas - 55.400 Leanne Wong - University of Florida - 55.100 Dulcy Caylor - 53.800 Gabrielld Hardle - Twin City Twisters - 53.750 Ashlee Sullivan - Metroplex - 53.700 Simone Rose - Pacific Reign - 53.450 Izzy Stassi - Gym X-Treme - 53.300 Tiana Sumanasekera - 53.100 Brooke Pierson - 52.450

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More