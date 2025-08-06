2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch

The highly anticipated 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships are scheduled from August 7 to 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Elite gymnasts, including Olympic medalists Hezly Rivera and Stephen Nedoroscik, will headline the event.

The event will include junior and senior competitions for both men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics. In the women's gymnastics category, the winner of the all-around event will earn a spot for the world team. The next three spots in the four-member squad will be selected by a committee based on performances at nationals, the selection event, and other recent meets.

Schedule for the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Joscelyn Roberson will also compete in New Orleans. (Image source:Getty)

The four-day event will see the gymnasts competing in two sessions on each day. The schedule for the Championships is given below

Thursday, August 7, 2025:

2:30 p.m. - Junior Men – Day 1

8 p.m. - Senior Men – Day 1

Friday, August 8, 2025:

2:45 p.m. - Junior Women – Day 1

7:45 p.m. - Senior Women – Day 1

Saturday, August 9, 2025:

1 p.m. - Junior Men – Day 2

6:30 p.m. - Senior Men – Day 2

Sunday, August 10, 2025:

1:45 p.m. - Junior Women – Day 2

7 p.m. - Senior Women – Day 2

All the above events are as per the Eastern Time.

Where and how to watch the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

Fans can watch the action at the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships unfold live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Gymnastics YouTube. The events and the live streaming for each category are given below.

Junior Men – Day 1: USA Gymnastics YouTube

Senior men's Day 1 (8–10:30 p.m.): Peacock

Junior Women – Day 1: USA Gymnastics YouTube

Senior Women – Day 1 (7:45–10 p.m.): Peacock

Junior Men – Day 2: USA Gymnastics YouTube

Senior Men – Day 2 (6:30–9 p.m.): Peacock

Junior Women – Day 2: USA Gymnastics YouTube

Senior Women – Day 2: NBC & Peacock (7–9 p.m.) and USA Gymnastics YouTube (international).

A few other athletes to watch at the Championships include Skye Blakely, whose Paris Olympics dreams were concluded after a major injury setback. Jayla Hang, Simone Rose, Tiana Sumanasekera, US Classic all-around winner Claire Pease, and World Championships gold medalists Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson will also compete at the Smoothie King Center. Men's gymnastics events will also witness Paris Olympics bronze medalists Asher Hong, Brody Malone, and Fred Richard.

