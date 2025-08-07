The U.S. Gymnastics Championships, set to take place from Thursday, August 7 to Sunday, August 10 at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, will feature several top athletes making their elite comebacks, including Stephen Nedoroscik and Skye Blakely.

Meanwhile, several Olympic stars, including Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey, are notable absences from the competition. From the women’s Paris Olympic squad, only Hezly Rivera is set to compete, while the rest also skipped the recent U.S. Classic.

Results at Nationals will help decide who earns a spot on the U.S. team for the World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, this October. This year’s Worlds will only feature individual all-around and apparatus finals, with no team event.

The U.S. gymnastics Championships will run from August 7-10, with men’s and women’s events alternating each day.

Top athletes making their return at U.S. Gymnastics Championships:

1. Stephen Nedoroscik

Pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik returns to elite competition for the first time since the Paris Olympics. At the 2024 Games, he played a major role in helping Team USA secure its first Olympic team podium finish in 16 years, scoring 14.866. He also earned an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse final with a score of 15.300.

A four-time U.S. pommel horse champion, Nedoroscik will aim to add another title to his name at this year's U.S. Gymnastics Championships. He resumed full training in Florida this May and is expected to make a strong return.

2. Skye Blakely

Skye Blakely is also eyeing a comeback at the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, marking her return to elite competition after a 14-month break. She’ll be competing only on the balance beam and uneven bars.

Blakely’s Olympic hopes were cut short in 2024 after an Achilles tendon injury just days before the U.S. Olympic Trials. At last year’s U.S. Championships, she delivered a standout performance, finishing second all-around behind Simone Biles, and also secured silver on vault and bronze on both beam and bars.

3. Brody Malone

Two-time Olympian Brody Malone also makes his return to the national stage at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships following his campaign at the Paris 2024 Games. Malone is a three-time U.S. national all-around champion and a seven-time NCAA champion. He has won the horizontal bar title at the 2022 World Championships, the first American man to win that event since 1979.

Four of the five members of the Paris Olympic bronze medal-winning squad, Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik, have registered for the event, with only Paul Juda sitting out.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC, and CNBC.

