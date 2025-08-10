Full list of members who qualified for 2025 U.S. Men’s World Championships Team ft: Asher Hong, Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik faces heartbreak

Elite gymnasts earned a spot on the U.S. Men’s World Championships Team after the thrilling showdown at the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships. The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 to 25, 2025.

While Olympic medalists Hong and Malone earned a spot on the national team, Stephen Nedoroscik faced a major heartbreak after falling short of clinching the spot. He competed in his first competition at the US Gymnastics Championships after the Paris Olympics.

The two-time Paris Olympics bronze medalist competed in his pet event, the pommel horse, and settled in fifth place after securing 27.4 points.

Full list of gymnasts in the U.S. Men’s World Championships Team

Donnell Whittenberg, Brody Malone, and Asher Hong earned the spots to compete at the 2025 U.S. Men’s World Championships Team. (Source: Getty)

Let's take a look at the list of gymnasts who earned spots in the U.S. Men’s World Championships Team, which was held from August 7 to 10, 2025, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Aher Hong:

Asher Hong earned his second all-around title on Saturday after posting 170.020 points, ahead of his Olympic teammate Frederick Richard, who posted 162.555. This marked his second victory since his first national title in 2023.

With this feat, he became the youngest man to win two all-around titles since Paul Hamm in 2003. Hong will compete at the World Championships in Jakarta to clinch his first individual medal on the stage. Hong clinched a historic bronze medal with his teammates at the Paris Games.

Brody Malone:

The three-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone earned the spot to compete at the World Championships team after competing in four out of six apparatuses. He skipped the floor exercise and vault events after posting 27.501 on high bars, 28.15 on parallel bars, 28.202 on pommel horse, and 28.566 on still rings.

Malone dominated the parallel bars. He also secured a bronze medal in the team event at the Paris Olympics alongside Asher Hong.

Donnell Whittenburg:

The two-time world championship bronze medalist Donnell Whittenburg competed in the parallel bars and still rings events to earn a spot on the team. He settled in third place in both events after posting 28.05 and 28.114 points, respectively.

Brandon Dang:

Brandon Dang earned the spot on the U.S. Men’s World Championships Team after competing in the Pommel Horse event. He is a six-time national champion in the event and won a gold medal in the same at the 2025 Winter Cup. The event specialist posted 31.093 points after listing 15.468 and 15.625 points in two rounds, respectively.

Kameron Nelson:

Kameron Nelson earned the spot after vying in his pet event, floor, and vault events. He is a 2025 NCAA vault gold medalist and floor exercise bronze medalist. The Ohio State gymnast posted 29.952 and 29.12 on floor and vault, respectively.

Patty Hoopes:

Patty Hoopes is a pommel horse specialist who defeated Brandon Dang, Brody Malone, and Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik in the event at the Smoothie King Center to lock his spot in the U.S. Men’s World Championships Team. He dominated the event with 31.3 points.

Hoopes is an NCAA pommel horse champion (2024 and 2025) and was also an alternate for the 2024 Olympic Team. Taylor Burkhart will join the team as a non-traveling replacement athlete.

