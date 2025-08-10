How did Stephen Nedoroscik perform at the US Gymnastics Championships? All about the gymnast's first setback since the Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik expected to nail it at the current edition of the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025, which took at place at New Orleans. This was the first major event for the double Olympic medalist gymnast since the Paris Olympics that were held last year.
Nedoroscik was participating in his favorite event, i.e. the pommel horse, where he earned immense glory for Team USA at the quadrennial event last year. However, the same couldn't be said about his performance at the US Nationals.
Nedoroscik scored a decent 14.200 on Day 1 of the US Gymnastics Championships in the pommel horse event. The 26-year-old gymnast attempted to execute a higher difficulty element on the second day. However, his execution was far from smooth, and the gymnast scored a total of 27.400, placing him fifth overall in the pommel horse event.
As such, Nedoroscik couldn't secure a direct qualification for the upcoming FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from October onwards. According to the rules, the gymnast who manages to win a national apparatus title at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships would get a direct qualification to the World Championships.
Stephen Nedoroscik had last participated at the 2021 edition of the World Championships, just after the Tokyo Olympics. Nedoroscik had won the gold medal in the pommel horse event.
When Stephen Nedoroscik felt 'happy' with his comeback at the US National Championships
Stephen Nedoroscik previously shared his thoughts about his comeback at the US National Championships. The 26-year-old gymnast hadn't participated in a major gymnastics meet for a long time.
In a conversation with NBC Olympics and Paralympics channel, the 26-year-old gymnast mentioned,
"I mean, it's just amazing to be back here. I literally thought it was impossible for me to be back on this stage this quickly, but I've done it. I did a routine and I am happy with it.
The gymnast further added,
"So, the original routine was a little bit different than what I end up doing. I had a mistake, but I was quick thinking, I covered it up and stayed clean" Nedoroscik said further about his mistake during the program."
Before the US National Championships, Stephen Nedoroscik was seen in action at the DWTS Live Tour, where he also served as the co-host. Nedoroscik had taken part in the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars', where he finished fourth alongside choreographer Rylee Arnold.