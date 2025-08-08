  • home icon
  "Literally thought it was impossible" - Stephen Nedoroscik 'happy' with comeback at US Championships in first elite meet since Olympics

"Literally thought it was impossible" - Stephen Nedoroscik 'happy' with comeback at US Championships in first elite meet since Olympics

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:56 GMT
Stephen Nedoroscik (Image via: Getty)
Stephen Nedoroscik (Image via: Getty)

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared his emotions on returning to the elite circuit at the US Gymnastics Championships 2025 after a prolonged break. Nedoroscik last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he bagged two bronze medals.

Competing in the pommel horse routine at the Nationals, Nedoroscik scored 14.2 owing to a mistake that he had made during his routine. He stood behind the likes of Patrick Hoopes, Brandon Dang, Preston Ngai and Brody Malone after the event.

In an interview, Nedoroscik expressed his happiness to be back in the elite circuit. Nedoroscik further mentioned that he felt returning to this level so quickly would be a tough task for him, but that he is happy with his performance. He said (via NBC Olympics and Paralympics):

"I mean, it's just amazing to be back here. I literally thought it was impossible for me to be back on this stage this quickly, but I've done it. I did a routine and I am happy with it.
"So, the original routine was a little bit different than what I end up doing. I had a mistake, but I was quick thinking, I covered it up and stayed clean" Nedoroscik said further about his mistake during the program."
Notably, after the conclusion of the Paris Games last year, Stephen Nedoroscik has been quite busy with DWTS, where he and his partner, Rylee Arnold, reached the final. Following this, he also featured in the DWTS live tour around the United States.

Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about the place gymnastics holds in his life

Stephen Nedoroscik recently made his feelings known on his love for gymnastics and its significance in his life. Speaking in a recent interview, Nedoroscik said that he expressed his love for the sport, stating that this is what gave him the limelight.

Additionally, the American gymnast also mentioned that he knows the fact that this fandom and limelight will cease to exist at some point. He said (via AP News):

"At the end of the day, I am a gymnast and I blew up for being a gymnast. And I have sort of a mindset where I don’t really want to be famous. I get, like, anxiety. So it’s like I kind of accept the fact that having this moment was amazing, but eventually that wave will end."

During the conversation, Nedoroscik also remarked about his nature, stating that he always wants to stay true to himself and avoid faking in any situation he is in.

Edited by Luke Koshi
