"I’d be doing myself almost a dishonor" - Stephen Nedoroscik gets honest on pushing limits while defying retirement expectations

Stephen Nedoroscik has reflected on his gymnastics journey so far, expressing deep commitment to the sport. He shared that he hopes to continue competing for as long as his body allows.Nedoroscik last appeared in a gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics, where he played an instrumental role in helping the USA men’s team win the bronze medal and went on to collect an individual bronze in the pommel horse event. For the 2025 season, he will be making his debut at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, scheduled between August 7 and 10.Ahead of his season opener, the 26-year-old Stephen Nedoroscik acknowledged that while most gymnasts around his age have retirement plans, he isn’t planning to do so. In a pre-event press conference, he expressed a strong desire to continue competing as long as his body permits and keep progressing in the sport as he feels he is physically capable of doing so. He added:“I’m 26 now. For a lot of gymnasts, that’s kind of pushing it. But I’ve always told myself, I want to be done with the sport when my body’s done with the sport. And I’m still getting better. I’m still getting better in the gym every day, and I feel like I’d be doing myself almost a dishonor to not see how far I could go with the sport.”“So I want to continue going. When I start feeling myself start plateauing and maybe my body starts giving out, I think that’ll be when I am finally ready to be done with the sport,” Nedoroscik mentioned.Notably, the gymnast gained massive popularity after his campaign at the Paris Olympics. Following this, he was selected as a contestant for the 33rd season of the Dancing with the Stars, where he teamed up with Rylee Arnold. The duo were among the finalists on the reality show.Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on after becoming GK Elite ambassadorStephen Nedoroscik at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: GettyStephen Nedoroscik has expressed his excitement after becoming one of the brand ambassadors for GK Elite. Notably, GK Elite is a leading company that is known for producing gymnastics apparels including leotards.The official Instagram handle of GK Elite announced the news of the two-time Olympic bronze medalist joining the team, captioning the post:“He took the world by storm in Paris last year… and now he’s officially a #TeamGK Ambassador! We’re so excited to be partnering with @stephen_nedoroscik to share in his journey within Elite men’s gymnastics and celebrate one of the world’s top male gymnasts and what truly makes him *extraordinary*.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNedoroscik reacted to this post, commenting on their partnership:“So excited!!”Daniella Karagach Pashkov, a professional dancer and choreographer, also reacted to the post, writing:“👏👏👏👏”Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik and Daniella Karagach's comments. Credits - Instagram/Both Karagach and Nedoroscik were part of the DWTS Live Tour 2025, where the gymnast served as the co-host for the tour.