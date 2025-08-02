Stephen Nedoroscik reveals special pre-match ritual before achieving glory in the pommel horse finals at the Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik recently opened up about his pre-match ritual ahead of delivering a significant performance in the pommel horse finals at the Paris Olympics. Currently, the gymnast is gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season.It has been one year since the Paris Olympics took place; however, its fascination is still lingering around, especially in the gymnastics world. Nedoroscik, who earned the spotlight during the Summer Games, usually shares his iconic moments from the event, and most recently, he opened up about his special pre-match ritual before his incredible performance in the pommel horse finals.After a year of winning the bronze medal by earning 15.300 points, the American revealed his ritual on his Instagram story, as the Olympic champion, Rhys McClenaghan, shared a video of Nedoroscik dancing ahead of the finals at the Paris Olympics. The European gymnast wrote:&quot;@stephen_nedoroscik trying to sike me out by dancing in front of me in training before our final. 1 year ago today.&quot;Nedoroscik reposted the video on his story, and replying to it, he revealed:&quot;@rhysmcc1 I gotta hit a lil 🕺🏼🕺🏼before game time😭😭&quot;Nedoroscik's Instagram storyA few days ahead of this, Nedoroscik celebrated one year of the iconic moment of him and his team posing with a bronze medal after their stellar performance at the team all-around event. They etched their names in history books by bringing the first Olympic medal in a team event after 16 years.Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about the Paris Olympics achievement Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, showcasing some of the highlights from the Paris Olympics. From his team rejoicing after the bronze medal win in the team all-around event to them clinching the medals at the podium, he shared the pictures of all. Along with the pictures, he also penned a note in the caption, celebrating the historical moment. Making his feelings known about achieving this accomplishment, he wrote:&quot;One year ago we made history. We built our lives around chasing a moment like this, and as a team we hit every single routine. For the first time in 16 years USA found itself once again on that medal stand, and I was lucky enough to be a part of it,&quot; said Stephen Nedoroscik.He added:&quot;In a couple short weeks I’ll be returning to competition at USA Championships in New Orleans. In all honesty I have no idea how well it’ll go, but I’m doing everything in my power to make sure it goes as well as possible. Remember, stay loose n goofy 🫡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephen Nedoroscik will next be seen competing at the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships, which is scheduled to take place from August 7 to 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Smoothie King Center.