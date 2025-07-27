  • home icon
  Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to iconic moment from the Paris Olympics while creating history for Team USA

Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to iconic moment from the Paris Olympics while creating history for Team USA

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:19 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
American gymnast, Stephen Nedoroscik at the Paris Olympics - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik recently dropped a reaction to one of the iconic moments from the Paris Olympics, celebrating one year since it happened. Nedoroscik is currently training for his upcoming competitions of the 2025 gymnastics season.

It has been one year since Nedoroscik rose to fame after delivering a stunning performance at the 2024 Summer Games. The event saw him and his team etch their names in history books by securing an Olympic bronze medal in the team all-around event, ending a 16-year-old drought. The gymnast contributed significantly by achieving the highest score of 14.866 points, which led his team to achieve the third-place finish.

Team USA and Nedoroscik celebrated the completion of one year of this iconic moment by sharing a picture of the gymnast on the pommel horse and the team posing with a bronze medal. The 26-year-old reshared this post on his Instagram story along with two emojis which showcasing his love for his country, as he wrote:

"🇺🇸🫶🏼"
Nedoroscik's Instagram story
Nedoroscik's Instagram story

Following his Paris Olympics campaign, Stephen Nedoroscik participated in the Dancing With the Stars reality show, where he earned a fourth-place finish alongside his partner, Rylee Arnold. Currently, he is gearing up for his appearance at the 2025 US Gymnastics Champioships, which is slated for August 7-10 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Smoothie King Center.

When Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about his Paris Olympics experience

Shortly after his feats at the quadrennial event, Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about his stellar Olympics debut by penning a heartfelt note on Instagram. Reflecting on his journey, he spoke about winning a medal for the team after sixteen years, and calling himself lucky, he wrote:

"My Olympic Games is complete and what a journey it’s been. We came here on a mission to put USA Men’s Gymnastics back on the map and with the first team medal 🥉 in 16 years I think we’ve accomplished just that.My goal was to be the best for my team and I found myself lucky enough to perform in the Pommel Horse final."
He added:

"Without a doubt the most stacked Pommel Horse final in history, and I managed to grab a piece of the podium placing third 🥉 at my first Olympic Games. Thank you to everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I am just a man shaped by those who surround me—I couldn’t have done it without any of you.Onto the next chapter… #2028, he added.”
Along with the team all-around event's bronze medal, Stephen Nedoroscik also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event, where he earned a score of 15.300 points.

Nancy Singh

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
