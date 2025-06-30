Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates one-year anniversary of the moment that shaped his journey

Olympic champion Stephen Nedoroscik reflected on a major milestone in his career. The American gymnast celebrated the first anniversary of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team announcement.

Around this time last year, the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials concluded, finalizing the roster of athletes who were selected to represent the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The women’s team featured Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong served as alternates.

The men’s team included Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard, with Shane Wiskus and Khoi Young serving as alternates. Malone made his second Olympic appearance, while the other four competed for the first time.

On June 30, Nedoroscik shared a special note marking one year since the U.S. Paris Olympic Gymnastics Team Announcement by resharing a post from @usagym, which featured highlights from the announcement ceremony. The original post read:

“📌 June 30, 2024. One year ago, we named our U.S. Olympic Team & the rest is history!”

Stephen Nedoroscik reshared the post, writing:

“One year ago, my Olympic dream came true.”

Screenshot of story (IG/@stephen_nedoroscik)

Both the U.S. men’s and women’s gymnastics teams delivered impressive performances at the Paris Olympics. The men’s team earned its first Olympic team medal since 2008. Meanwhile, the women’s team, led by Simone Biles, secured Team USA’s fourth Olympic gold in gymnastics.

Stephen Nedoroscik pens a message after his Olympic success

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik made a strong impression in his Olympic debut at the Paris Games, winning two medals, one in the pommel horse event and another as part of the U.S. men’s gymnastics team. Following his Olympic debut, Nedoroscik posted a message of gratitude and reflection on Instagram:

“My Olympic Games is complete and what a journey it’s been. We came here on a mission to put USA Men’s Gymnastics back on the map and with the first team medal 🥉 in 16 years I think we’ve accomplished just that.My goal was to be the best for my team and I found myself lucky enough to perform in the Pommel Horse final."

"Without a doubt the most stacked Pommel Horse final in history, and I managed to grab a piece of the podium placing third 🥉 at my first Olympic Games. Thank you to everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I am just a man shaped by those who surround me—I couldn’t have done it without any of you.Onto the next chapter… #2028, he added.”

Team USA led the final standings, earning 126 medals: 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze. China placed second, followed by Japan in third.

