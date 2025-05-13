Stephen Nedoroscik makes major move to continue gymnastics career after DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik has made a major move to continue his gymnastics career. After a long hiatus from the sport post the Paris Olympics, the American is now making his way back to the pommel horse as he prepares for the upcoming season.

Nedoroscik is the face of men's gymnastics in the US. The 26-year-old first rose to fame at the Paris Games, where he became a viral sensation after leading USA to a historic third-place finish in the team event, while clinching an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse. The American’s spectacular performance, eyeglasses, and calm demeanor all caught the eye of fans on social media, with many likening him to Superman.

After the Olympics, Nedoroscik took a break from gymnastics, making an appearance on season 33 of reality TV show ‘Dancing With The Stars’, and later co-hosting the DWTS Tour. Now, Stephen Nedoroscik is returning to training. He has officially renewed his contract with EVO Gymnastics, and will return to practice under head coach Syque Caesar.

Evo Gymnastics is best known for its men’s gymnastics program. Aside from Nedoroscik, Brody Malone also trains at the facility in Sarasota, Florida. Malone was part of the US team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics. He is also a two-time World Championships medalist on the horizontal bar, having won bronze in 2021 and gold in 2022.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares a glimpse of his return to training

Nedoroscik at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

After the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik explored some new adventures as he signed up to perform on season 33 of Dancing With The Stars. On the show, the gymnast was partnered with Rylee Arnold, and the pair was an immediate hit amongst fans, making it all the way to the finals where they finished fourth.

After wrapping up his time in the show, Nedoroscik continued his dancing journey when he took on the role of co-host for DWTS Tour. The tour concluded April 6, and a month after this, Nedoroscik has finally returned to training.

As he gets back to the pommel horse, the Olympic medalist gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his practice session on Instagram, writing,

“Wasn’t gonna post for the first day back because it was underwhelming and kinda buns BUT SECOND DAY BACK WAS INSANE.”

Stephen Nedoroscik last competed at the Paris Olympics. While the American has returned to training, it remains unclear when fans will get to see him in action at a competition again.

