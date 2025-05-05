Stephen Nedoroscik pens 4-word reaction on returning to pommel horse training

Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a glimpse of himself returning to pommel horse training. Through his Instagram story, the two-time Olympic bronze medalist shared his excitement at returning to practice.

Nedoroscik won the individual bronze medal in the pommel horse at the 2024 Paris Olympics and also helped Team USA win the bronze medal in the team event. He also claimed the gold medal in pommel horse at the 2021 World Championships, held in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The 26-year-old's recent Instagram story featured a pommel horse in the middle of a gymnastics training area. To this, the artistic gymnast added the following four-word caption:

"We are so back"

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story | Source: IG/stephen_nedoroscik

At the 2023 Pan American Games, the notable athlete won gold in the men's artistic team final. During his collegiate career, he represented the Penn State Nittany Lions men's gymnastics team and was a two-time NCAA pommel horse champion. He is also a two-time FIG World Cup champion.

After the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik participated in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars with American professional dancer Rylee Arnold as his partner. The duo finished in fourth place.

Stephen Nedoroscik reflected on his childhood connection with gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik has become one of the top gymnasts despite having two vision disorders and asthma. During his appearance on The Squeeze podcast in November 2024, the Worcester, Massachusetts native reflected on the moment when he first felt connected with the sport.

"I started at the ripe age of four and a half. I was always my parents' monkey boy. I was just like chaotic of a kid. So they were like 'all right we're going to shove him into something, maybe redirect this energy'. First day in there, I climbed a 15ft rope at four-and-a-half which is really cool," he shared [6:25 onwards]

He continued:

"That's my first interaction with gymnastics and literally after that, pre-school class, they were like do you want to join the team and do gymnastics and they invited me to do that and it was like love at first sight."

In 2015 and 2016, Nedoroscik won the Junior Olympic national titles on the pommel horse. During his collegiate career, he also won the Big Ten pommel horse title. Now, another career defining season could lie in store for him with the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships scheduled to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia in October.

