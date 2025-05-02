Stephen Nedoroscik drops 1-word reaction to Critics Choice Real TV Awards nomination

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has shared his reaction to being nominated for an award for his performances on the Dancing With the Stars show. The two-time Olympic bronze medalist has been nominated for Male Star of The Year at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards.

The DWTS show received four nominations from the Critics Choice Association for the 2025 Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Nedoroscik competed on the 33rd season of DWTS and partnered up with Rylee Arnold as they managed to finish in fourth place in the season finale.

Nedoroscik is one of the most prominent gymnasts in the world and went viral at the Paris 2024 Olympics for his bespectacled look, with many comparing him to the fictional character Clark Kent. The gymnast specializes in the pommel horse event and won the 2021 World Championship in the same event. Nedoroscik first made his breakthrough in collegiate gymnastics, where he represented Penn State University. He was the NCAA pommel horse champion in 2017 and 2018.

Nedoroscik took to Instagram to share his reaction to being nominated for a Critics Choice Real TV Award, writing:

"UNREAL."

Stephen Nedoroscik has previously spoken about his hesitation to compete on DWTS when he was first invited, but eventually took the plunge to show people that someone with no experience in dance can learn and perform in it.

Stephen Nedoroscik reveals his favourite meme from when he went viral at the Paris 2024 Olympics

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has revealed his favourite meme from when he went viral at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Nedoroscik went viral at the Olympics for his appearance, with many fans online comparing him to Clark Kent/Superman, due to him taking off his glasses while performing his routine on pommel horse.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Nedoroscik revealed that his girlfriend Tess McCracken showed him a meme which instantly became his favourite.

"When I finally did get my phone back [after winning the bronze medal], my girlfriend sent me one of the memes that said, “Steven Nedoroscik is a sleeper agent. He sits there with his eyes closed,” and it’s me visualizing my routine as I’m sitting there waiting. And then it says, “Then he takes his glasses off and he’s Superman,” and it’s another picture of me standing by the horse, getting ready to do my set. I just thought it was hilarious."

Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend Tess McCracken have been together since 2016, and first met at Penn State University.

