After a long break since Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik reveals gymnastics accomplishment on pommel horse

Double Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is back in action. The 26-year-old gymnast recently revealed a major accomplishment that he achieved on the pommel horse after a long break that he took post the Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old gymnast uploaded a video of his pommel horse routine on his Instagram profile. Nedoroscik achieved a near perfect routine on the pommel horse nearly a year after his outing at the Paris Olympics.

Nedoroscik couldn't hold his excitement as he wrote in the caption,

"Back to routines 🙌🏻 feels great to hit a couple my first week back to sending full sets!!

SV 15.8

Score~ 14.9

I missed the E dismount (-.2) and two Russians in my flop (-.2)"

Nedoroscik had previously renewed his contract with EVO Gymnastics, and returned to practice under the head coach, Syque Caesar. The gymnast also showed a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his training a month ago. He wrote in the caption,

“Wasn’t gonna post for the first day back because it was underwhelming and kinda buns BUT SECOND DAY BACK WAS INSANE.”

After the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik had participated in the 33rd season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars, where he finished fourth overall, alongside choreographer Rylee Arnold. Later, Nedoroscik also joined the DWTS Live Tour as the co-host.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares his childhood connection with gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik shares thoughts on childhood connection with gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik has become one of the top gymnasts for America despite suffering from vision disorders and asthma. In a podcast with The Squeeze in November 2024, the double Olympic medalist gymnast opened up on his childhood connection with gymnastics. In his words,

"I started at the ripe age of four and a half. I was always my parents' monkey boy. I was just like chaotic of a kid. So they were like 'all right we're going to shove him into something, maybe redirect this energy'. First day in there, I climbed a 15ft rope at four-and-a-half which is really cool," he shared [6:25 onwards]

Nedoroscik further added,

"That's my first interaction with gymnastics and literally after that, pre-school class, they were like do you want to join the team and do gymnastics and they invited me to do that and it was like love at first sight."

Stephen Nedoroscik couldn't make it to the Tokyo Olympics, but more than made up for it by winning the World Championship gold medal in the pommel horse event held a couple of months later, in October 2021. Nedoroscik hopes to maintain his position at the FIG World Championships, which will be held at Jakarta in Indonesia this October.

