  • Stephen Nedoroscik’s Olympic rival Rhys McClenaghan misses Worlds after surgery, sends strong comeback message on Paris 2024 Anniversary

Stephen Nedoroscik's Olympic rival Rhys McClenaghan misses Worlds after surgery, sends strong comeback message on Paris 2024 Anniversary

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Jul 26, 2025 16:13 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Nedoroscik and McClenaghan after the Men's Pommel Horse Final at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik's Olympic rival Rhys McClenaghan provided an update after undergoing surgery on his injured shoulder. The injury has ruled him out of the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships as well as the 2025 European Championships.

Nedoroscik and McClenaghan faced off against each other at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where the American won the bronze while the latter won the gold medal on pommel horse.

In a post on Instagram, McClenaghan provided an update on how he's recovering from the surgery, posting a video as well as a few images of himself on the hospital bed.

"Day 1 of recovery from shoulder surgery. I’ve been struggling with this injury for a while now, so I’m delighted that everything went to plan with the operation and I can make my way back to maintaining my spot as the best in the world at what I do. This is the reality of sport, and I love all of the challenges it throws my way. Champion Mindset," he wrote.
Stephen Nedoroscik is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the United States. He made his breakthrough during his time at Penn State University, where he became a two-time NCAA pommel horse champion in 2017 and 2018. Nedoroscik would go on to earn multiple accolades, including becoming a four-time U.S. pommel horse champion. He gained international recognition for his performances at the Paris Olympics where he won a bronze medal on pommel horse with a score of 15.300.

Nedoroscik and McClenaghan have also both competed in the popular reality show Dancing With The Stars, with the latter winning the eighth series of the Ireland edition of the show and the former finishing fourth in the US version last year.

Stephen Nedoroscik penned an emotional message after co-hosting DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik at the Dancing With the Stars Live Tour in Nashville - Source: Getty
Stephen Nedoroscik at the Dancing With the Stars Live Tour in Nashville - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik shared a heartfelt message on social media after his stint as a co-host on Dancing With The Stars' Live Tour held earlier this year.

In a post on Instagram, Nedoroscik wrote:

"I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable."
"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn’t ready for our dance journey to be done yet. Unfortunately the universe decided our dance journey was done a little earlier than I expected, and we never got a real last dance together. I’m so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together."
After finishing in fourth place alongside his dance partner Rylee Arnold on the 33rd season of the show, Nedoroscik was a co-host on the live tour.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
