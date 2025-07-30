"First time in 16 years" - Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about Paris Olympics win ahead of his return to major event

Double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about the historic moments at the Paris Olympics ahead of his much-awaited return to gymnastics. The 26-year-old gymnast will be participating at the upcoming Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025.Nedoroscik shared some iconic moments from the quadrennial event held in Paris last year on his Instagram profile. Some of the photos included moments from the men's team all-around event, where Team USA had won a historic Olympic medal after 16 years.Nedoroscik mentioned the experience in his Instagram post as he wrote,&quot;One year ago we made history. We built our lives around chasing a moment like this, and as a team we hit every single routine. For the first time in 16 years USA found itself once again on that medal stand, and I was lucky enough to be a part of it.&quot;The gymnast further added,&quot;In a couple short weeks I’ll be returning to competition at USA Championships in New Orleans. In all honesty I have no idea how well it’ll go, but I’m doing everything in my power to make sure it goes as well as possible.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephen Nedoroscik will be hoping to make it big at the US Gymnastics Championships. The current edition will be held from August 7 to August 10 in New Orleans.When Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about his Paris Olympics experienceStephen Nedoroscik talks about his experience at Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]Stephen Nedoroscik had played a crucial role in restoring the pride of the men's gymnastics team from the USA after decades. The double Olympic medalist gymnast won two bronze medals in the men's team all-around event and the pommel horse event, respectively.The 26-year-old gymnast talked about his experience in an Instagram post he penned last year. Nedoroscik wrote,My Olympic Games is complete and what a journey it’s been. We came here on a mission to put USA Men’s Gymnastics back on the map and with the first team medal 🥉 in 16 years I think we’ve accomplished just that.My goal was to be the best for my team and I found myself lucky enough to perform in the Pommel Horse final.&quot;The gymnast further added,&quot;Without a doubt the most stacked Pommel Horse final in history, and I managed to grab a piece of the podium placing third 🥉 at my first Olympic Games. Thank you to everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I am just a man shaped by those who surround me—I couldn’t have done it without any of you.Onto the next chapter… #2028, he added.”Stephen Nedoroscik hopes to make it big at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta in October 2025. Nedoroscik had previously won a gold medal on the pommel horse in the 2021 edition held at Kitakyushu in Japan.