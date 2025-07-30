  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Paris Olympics 2024
  • "First time in 16 years" - Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about Paris Olympics win ahead of his return to major event

"First time in 16 years" - Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about Paris Olympics win ahead of his return to major event

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 30, 2025 01:25 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Stephen Nedoroscik recounts his historic moments at the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about the historic moments at the Paris Olympics ahead of his much-awaited return to gymnastics. The 26-year-old gymnast will be participating at the upcoming Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025.

Ad

Nedoroscik shared some iconic moments from the quadrennial event held in Paris last year on his Instagram profile. Some of the photos included moments from the men's team all-around event, where Team USA had won a historic Olympic medal after 16 years.

Nedoroscik mentioned the experience in his Instagram post as he wrote,

"One year ago we made history. We built our lives around chasing a moment like this, and as a team we hit every single routine. For the first time in 16 years USA found itself once again on that medal stand, and I was lucky enough to be a part of it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The gymnast further added,

"In a couple short weeks I’ll be returning to competition at USA Championships in New Orleans. In all honesty I have no idea how well it’ll go, but I’m doing everything in my power to make sure it goes as well as possible."
Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik will be hoping to make it big at the US Gymnastics Championships. The current edition will be held from August 7 to August 10 in New Orleans.

When Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about his Paris Olympics experience

Stephen Nedoroscik talks about his experience at Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]
Stephen Nedoroscik talks about his experience at Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik had played a crucial role in restoring the pride of the men's gymnastics team from the USA after decades. The double Olympic medalist gymnast won two bronze medals in the men's team all-around event and the pommel horse event, respectively.

Ad

The 26-year-old gymnast talked about his experience in an Instagram post he penned last year. Nedoroscik wrote,

My Olympic Games is complete and what a journey it’s been. We came here on a mission to put USA Men’s Gymnastics back on the map and with the first team medal 🥉 in 16 years I think we’ve accomplished just that.My goal was to be the best for my team and I found myself lucky enough to perform in the Pommel Horse final."
Ad

The gymnast further added,

"Without a doubt the most stacked Pommel Horse final in history, and I managed to grab a piece of the podium placing third 🥉 at my first Olympic Games. Thank you to everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I am just a man shaped by those who surround me—I couldn’t have done it without any of you.Onto the next chapter… #2028, he added.”

Stephen Nedoroscik hopes to make it big at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta in October 2025. Nedoroscik had previously won a gold medal on the pommel horse in the 2021 edition held at Kitakyushu in Japan.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications