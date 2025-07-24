Stephen Nedoroscik expresses disbelief while making first major appearance after Paris Olympics glory

Stephen Nedoroscik recently expressed disbelief after confirming his first major appearance since his glorious Paris Olympics campaign last year. The 26-year-old gymnast is expected to compete at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, which begins on August 7 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The gymnast shared a glimpse of his new kit on his Instagram profile. Nedoroscik recently renewed his contract with EVO Gymnastics, which is well known for its men's gymnastics program.

Nedoroscik captioned his post on the Instagram story as:

"Finally got all my EVO gear. Can't believe I compete in 2 weeks"

Screengrab of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story [Image Source: Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram]

Stephen Nedoroscik last competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 26-year-old gymnast contributed to Team USA's first Olympic medal in the men's all-around event in more than a decade.

After his historic outing at the Paris Games, the double Olympic medalist gymnast made his appearance at the 33rd season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. Teaming up with choreographer Rylee Arnold, Nedoroscik went on to make it to the grand finale, where the dancing duo finished fourth.

When Stephen Nedoroscik penned a message after his Olympic success

Stephen Nedoroscik shares his thoughts on his success at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik shared his thoughts after his strong debut at the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old gymnast missed his Olympic debut in Tokyo due to an unfortunate fall at the Olympic trials.

Nedoroscik penned his thoughts in a long, emotional Instagram post as he mentioned:

“My Olympic Games is complete and what a journey it’s been. We came here on a mission to put USA Men’s Gymnastics back on the map and with the first team medal 🥉 in 16 years I think we’ve accomplished just that.My goal was to be the best for my team and I found myself lucky enough to perform in the Pommel Horse final."

The gymnast added:

"Without a doubt the most stacked Pommel Horse final in history, and I managed to grab a piece of the podium placing third 🥉 at my first Olympic Games. Thank you to everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I am just a man shaped by those who surround me—I couldn’t have done it without any of you.Onto the next chapter… #2028, he added.”

Stephen Nedoroscik won bronze medals in the team all-around event and the individual pommel horse event. The gymnast hopes to compete in the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

