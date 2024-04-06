Core Hydration Classic 2024: Full list of competitors ft. Suni Lee and Shilese Jones

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic will return in the Olympic year, with some top quality gymnasts scheduled to compete in the tournament.

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic is scheduled to be held on May 17 and 18, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The tournament will be an opportunity for female gymnasts from the United States to secure their spot for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The tournament in Connecticut will also serve as the final qualifying event for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which is USA Gymnastics’ annual national championships slated for May 30 to June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic

Sunisa Lee competes in the Beam during the Senior Women competition of the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup at Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky

The schedule for the competition is given below:

Friday, May 17th – 2:00-4:30 p.m. – Hopes Championships

Friday, May 17th – 7:00-9:30 p.m. – Junior Women

Saturday, May 18th – 2:00-4:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 1

Saturday, May 18th – 7:00-9:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 2

All the events are as per the E.T.

List of senior gymnasts to compete at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic

Trinity Thomas competes in the Floor Exercise during the Senior Women competition of the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics individual all-around gold medalist, Suni Lee, will compete at this year's Hydration Classic along with the 2023 World Champion, Shilese Jones.

Kayla DiCello, who made her Olympic season debut at the 2024 Winter Cup, will vie for the title alongside Trinity Thomas, who made a return to the competing arena at the same contest after stepping down from the sport in 2021 owing to an ankle injury.

While Thomas was placed second and fourth in the uneven bars and all-around, respectively, Dicello clinched a gold in the individual all-around and uneven bars.

The list of senior gymnasts is given below:

Kayla Di Cello

Suni Lee

Shilese Jones

Norah Christian

Tatum Drusch

Reese Esponda

Addison Fatta

Jazmyn Jimenez

Myli Lew

Trinity Thomas

Brynn Torry

CaMarah Williams

Leanne Wong

Kelise Woolford

Jade Carey

Chloe Cho

Junior gymnasts to compete at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic

The Core Hydration Classic will feature a few junior athletes. These include Sophia Buechler, Ally Damelio, Sadie Goldberg, Alessia Rosa, and Camie Westerman.