"Couldn't feel my left foot"– Olivia Dunne sheds light on injury sustained during gymnastics training

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media to share a montage of her failing certain gymnastic exercises during her training sessions. Dunne began learning gymnastics at the age of three and competed as a gymnast for over 20 years. After the end of her collegiate career, Dunne retired from competitive gymnastics.

Olivia Dunne made her breakthrough in gymnastics when she was named as part of the U.S Junior National Team in 2017, competing at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy where she helped the team win the overall title. In 2020, Dunne joined the LSU Tigers and quickly became one of the most popular collegiate athletes in the nation. She specialized in the uneven bars and floor exercise, and was part of the squad that won the 2024 NCAA Championships.

In a post shared on Tiktok, Dunne shared a video of herself at training sessions, which featured her getting hurt on numerous occasions. She captioned the post:

"It built character tbh"

A user commented on the post, highlighting one instance where Dunne fell on her back:

"That back one look like it hurt"

Dunne replied to the comment and wrote:

"I couldn't feel my left foot after but I continued practice 😭🙏"

Still taken from Dunne's Tiktok (source: @livvy/Tiktok)

Olivia Dunne was also recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, alongside Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan.

Olivia Dunne reveals she did her SI Swimsuit Photoshoot with a knee injury

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show At W South Beach - Red Carpet/Backstage - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne previously revealed that she did her SI Swimsuit photoshoot in Bermuda while suffering from a knee injury. Dunne was recovering from an avulsion fracture in her kneecap, something she picked up in March earlier this year which unfortunately ruled her out of the rest of her final collegiate season.

In an Instagram post, Dunne shared behind-the-scenes footage of her time in Bermuda and said:

"Fun fact, I was shooting on a fractured kneecap, so poses like this and the cover shot kind of hurt, but it was honestly so worth it."

After retiring from competitive gymnastics, Olivia Dunne will look to focus on other ventures such as her modelling career as well as her brand deals. Dunne had one of the highest NIL values for a collegiate athlete and partnered with popular brands such as Nautica and Vuori.

