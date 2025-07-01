Olivia Dunne rocks white crop top as she continues supporting her boyfriend Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh

Olivia Dunne shared glammed-up selfies during her stay in Pittsburgh as she continues to support her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in the MLB games. Dunne capped her gymnastics career after graduating from LSU in 2025.

Dunne balanced her social media career with gymnastics, competing with LSU, and earning from NIL deals. However, now, after winning a National title with her college squad at the 2024 NCAA Championships and recording a successful career as a Tiger, she has entered her retirement years.

The 22-year-old has been cheering on her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, as he continued his baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In her recent Instagram story, the LSU alum posted a story of herself in a white crop top, posing for a mirror selfie, tagging Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as her location.

Dunne turns heads in casual wear; Instagram - @livvydunne

On May 12th, the former gymnast graced the sidelines of her boyfriend's game as the Pirates clashed with the Mets. Though Skenes' team lost 4-3, Dunne posted a lighthearted picture on her Instagram story, showing the Pirates pitchers discussing their game in a circle.

"my fav part of the game: the pitcher gossip circle"

Olivia Dunne attended LSU baseball's match-up against Arkansas at the College World Series, donning her boyfriend's LSU jersey to show support for both Skenes and her college team. She was also present at the LSU vs Bruins, and made her feelings known about sitting beside her boyfriend at a baseball match instead of watching him play.

"It was weird to be sitting next to him and watching the baseball game. I mean, It got rained out so we only watched a little bit of the game but Paul is like, 'It's fine, I watch games all the time so, it's alright.' But it was so fun."

Olivia Dunne became the cover model of the 2025 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. She joined the likes of Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan, and Salma Hayek.

Olivia Dunne talked about how she and Paul Skenes make their relationship work

Olivia Dunne at the Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne and Skenes met for the first time at LSU when they both competed in the college program. Their romance first started making rounds on the internet in 2023, and in August of the same year, the baseball pitcher confirmed their relationship. Despite being occupied with their career endeavours, the couple spends quality time with each other or jets off on vacations.

In a recent interview with People, Dunne shared that the foundation of their bond is to never restrict their partner from doing anything.

"We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road."

The 22-year-old recently made it to Forbes' list of top creators, in honor of her massive following and social media presence.

