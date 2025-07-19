"Couldn't wish for a better partner"- Noah Lyles receives a bunch of heartfelt wishes from fiance Junelle Bromfield on his birthday

Noah Lyles' fiance, Junelle Bromfield, wished him on his birthday by sharing a series of heartfelt wishes on social media. The couple has been dating each other since 2022, and after dating for two years, they got engaged in October last year.

Lyles and Bromfield are currently in the middle of the 2025 track season and were last in action at the Monaco Diamond League and the Atlanta City Games, respectively. The American made his 200m debut of the season at the Diamond League and delivered a notable performance by defeating the Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo. He clocked 19.88s to stand atop the podium, while the Botswanian athlete registered a time of 19.97s to secure a second-place finish.

Bromfield on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the 200m dash at the Adidas Atlanta City Games by clocking 23.44s. Currently, while both the athletes are gearing up for the upcoming events of the season, the Jamaican athlete shared a bunch of heartwarming wishes for her fiance on his 28th birthday on her Instagram story. In the first one, she shared a video of having conversations about their wedding with him, penning a beautiful caption that read:

"I couldn't wish for a better partner❤️ Definitely God sent."

Junelle Bromfield's Instagram story

Following this, she shared a stunning picture of them, where Lyles was seen rocking a black suit and Bromfield donned a beautiful black and brown-colored dress. Wishing him a happy birthday, she wrote:

"Happy birthday baby🎉🎉@nojo18 THIS YEAR WILL BE FULL OF BLESSINGS."

Junelle Bromfield's Instagram story

The couple frequently posts about each other on social media, and a few weeks ago, Noah Lyles gushed over his fiance's look from her shoot with the American lifestyle magazine.

Noah Lyles extended support toward his fiance, Junelle Bromfield, amid hate from her Jamaican fans

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are a power couple, and they have proved it during the course of their relationship, as along with having fun with each other and being with each other in good times, the duo has also been each other's backbone and navigated adversities together.

During her Olympic campaign last year, the Jamaican faced a backlash from her fans after Lyles made a controversial statement about getting inside news of the Jamaican track in an interview with Track News World, crediting his fiance for the same. This irked multiple Jamaicans who showed hate towards Bromfield online. and amid this, Lyles showcased his love and support by sharing a heartwarming post on Instagram, commending her for the person and athlete that she is.

“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now 💐. She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through. Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists, Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was 8 years old," wrote Noah Lyles.

He added:

“But the most impressive thing I’ve seen recently is how she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country. This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in. But she keeps moving forward knowing that God will always make a way. That's why God keeps blessing her!”

Noah Lyles arranged a dreamy proposal for Junelle Bromfield in October 2024, in front of their family and close friends.

