Noah Lyles gushes over fiancée Junelle Bromfield’s glamorous look from an American lifestyle magazine shoot

Noah Lyles recently reacted to his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield's, stunning look from her recent shoot with American lifestyle magazine, Essence. The couple is currently gearing up to compete in the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Lyles opened his 2025 track season on January 26 by participating in the 60m event at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. He claimed the first-place finish after clocking 6.62s, besting Caleb Dean and Udodi Onwuzurike, who secured the second and third places, respectively.

He is gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season, and amid this, he was recently seen posing with his fiancée, Bromfield, for Essence. Shortly after, Bromfield shared a slow-motion video from the shoot on her Instagram handle, where she was seen wearing a glamorous wine-colored off-shoulder gown and embracing the look with her silver earrings and engagement ring.

Gushing over Bromfield, Lyles reposted the video on his Instagram story and dropped a sweet reaction through emoticons.

"😍💍"

Lyles’ Instagram story (@nojo18)

A few days earlier, the couple also attended the Met Gala's after-party together, as the Jamaican athlete changed her mind and decided to attend it at the last minute. She wore a stunning olive-colored suit from Lyles' cupboard, while the American rocked a check-patterned suit paired with a silver necklace.

Noah Lyles opened up about his World Championships mindset after an ankle injury

After his run at the Radd International, Noah Lyles ran in several other competitions, including the Boston Indoor Grand Prix, the Tom Jones Memorial, and more. Following these, he was scheduled to compete at the Adidas Atlanta City Games but had to withdraw from the event, citing an ankle injury.

He spoke with NBC Sports about his ankle's recovery and revealed that he decided to skip the Atlanta City Games for the World Championships and other major events.

"Unfortunately, I just got a really tight ankle. It just kind of surprised us, came around two weeks ago. We came here thinking that you know, anything could happen, it could loosen up, but we're just like, you know, it's not getting better. Let's just play it safe. I got two byes to the World Championships, there's no need to rush anything. So, pulled out for today," Noah Lyles said.

About whether he would let the injury affect the rest of his season, he added:

"No, I don't believe it should. Just a little bit of information, hoping that it will go away and we'll be right back to business as usual."

Outside of the track endeavors, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield were also featured on the cover of The Knot magazine. After dating for almost three years, the couple got engaged in October 2022.

