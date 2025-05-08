Noah Lyles' fiancee Junelle Bromfield gushes over the couple's cover page feature in iconic magazine

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, expressed excitement after publicly spotting their cover page feature in an iconic magazine. The couple got engaged in October 2024 and is looking forward to taking the wedding vows soon.

Ad

Noah Lyles clinched the 100m title at the 2024 Paris Olympics, fresh off his threepeat at the 2023 World Championships. He also vied for the 200m gold but lost his chances due to a health setback. Since then, the Olympian was absent from track action but took the next step in life with his long-time girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield.

On October 13, 2024, praises and congratulatory messages were in order as the track athletes announced their engagement. In January 2025, Noah Lyles opened his season with a dominant win in the 60m at the RADD Invitational in Florida. Following that, he and his fiancée graced 'The Knot' to talk about how their romance sparked, their relationship, engagement, and even their upcoming wedding.

Ad

Trending

Lyles and Bromfield also modeled for the magazine's cover page, donning white-and-beige outfits. In a recent Instagram story, the latter posted a picture of a magazine rack, featuring The Knot's magazine with their cover story. She tagged Lyles in the caption and wrote:

"Look at us baby @nojo18"

Noah Lyles' fiancee Junelle Bromfield spots The Knot magazine; Instagram - @junellebromfield

In the interview with the publication, the Olympian shared how the Jamaican's values and lifestyle were integral in keeping him locked in. Citing his previous relationships, saying:

Ad

"I've been in previous relationships where there was a disconnect. While track and field is my job, it's also my first passion. It's what I want my legacy to be."

Lyles recently attended the star-studded 2025 Met Gala, a major, iconic fashion event to his resume.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield discussed their wedding plans

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at the 2024 US Open - (Source: Getty)

Lyles and Bromfield started off as friends in 2017. After many trials, they officially began dating in 2022, officiating the relationship in December that year as they attended the red carpet event, the USATF Night of Legends. In a recent conversation with The Knot, the couple shared that they are planning to get married in 2026. Discussing how their choices and preferences differ, Noah Lyles said:

Ad

"I like big weddings; she likes very small weddings. If we keep it under 200 people, that'd be great."

Junelle Bromfield added:

"I want to get as many Jamaicans involved as possible—my makeup artist, my dress, everything."

The 27-year-old also revealed the theme and how they would turn the Jamaican's colorism criticism into something beautiful.

"One of our wedding themes will be all things melanin, all the shades"

Lyles recently attended the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, driving a lap in a Mercedes-AMG F1 car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More