"Can see this being very addictive"- Noah Lyles shares first thoughts after F1 ride with Valtteri Bottas

American sprinter Noah Lyles recently shared about his experience at the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. He posted a video on his Instagram, showing a lap in a Mercedes-AMG F1 car alongside Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas at Miami International Autodrome.

Noah Lyles was taken by the experience, expressing how easily it could become addictive. He admired the car's performance in maintaining speed through the turns, even after slowing down. In the video, he said,

"I can see this being very addictive...I can't believe how much you slowed down and still yet going around the turn with so much speed."

Lyles was accompanied by his fiancée, Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield, at Miami GP . The couple were also present at the F1 grid during the Las Vegas GP in November last year.

The main race took place on Sunday, May 4, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed his fourth win of the season. His teammate, Lando Norris, placed second, Mercedes' George Russell clinched third, and Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB21) finished fourth.

Noah Lyles, currently preparing for the 2025 World Championships, is aiming to compete in both the 100m and 200m events. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lyles won gold in the 100m with a time of 9.79s.

“I’m a scary guy after I lose “- Noah Lyles opens up about Paris 2024 bronze medal

Noah Lyles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles won bronze in the 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite testing positive for COVID-19 before the final day. Speaking with Track and Field news, when asked if coming up short of the 200m gold gave him extra motivation for the years ahead, especially for the 2028 Olympics on home soil, Lyles said,

"Oh, it definitely gives motivation. It gives motivation on two fronts. You know, I always say I’m a scary guy after I lose — because once I lose I don’t lay down. I get back up and I come back stronger. So I hope everybody’s working four times as hard. We saw what happens after I lost in Tokyo. I came back and ran the third-fastest time ever."

He continued,

"So I mean, my idea of what I’m trying to run like now is no longer on the concept of World Records. It is just truly on the concept of making myself better and faster. I don’t care what the time is, I just need to be better and faster," he added.

Lyles concluded that being the fastest athlete means winning all the title, and what’s important is to always know what to do once you win the title.

