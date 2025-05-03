Noah Lyles steals the show at F1 Miami Grand Prix along with fiancée Junelle Bromfield

Olympic Champion Noah Lyles and his fiancée, Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield, wore coordinated beige outfits at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The main race of the Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, USA.

Ad

The event kicked off with Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying on Friday, May 2, followed by the Sprint and main Qualifying on Saturday, May 3, and the Grand Prix will take place the following day.

Noah Lyles was spotted in a beige open shirt with wide-leg shorts, a statement Gucci belt, a black cap with pearl-like studs, and a colourful scarf tucked under it that added a bold edge to his look. Bromfield complemented him in a matching beige shirt and shorts, and a clutch.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Lyles shared some moments from the Miami Grand Prix with Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and Olympian Anna Hall on Instagram. He wrote in the caption:

"SPEED ON THE GRID 🏎️"

Ad

The current F1 race weekend has seen 18-year-old Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli become the youngest driver to claim pole position during Sprint Qualifying in Miami. Other top competitors for the Grand Prix include Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren, Max Verstappen of Red Bull, and George Russell of Mercedes.

Lyles, meanwhile, is preparing for the 2025 World Championships, set to be held in September at Tokyo’s National Stadium, and aims to compete in both the 100m and 200m events. Lyles won in 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics over Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, clocking 9.79 seconds.

Ad

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield open up about their friendship-turned-love story

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield first met in 2017 and remained friends for years after their initial attempts to date didn’t work out. Their friendship turned into a romantic relationship in 2022 before they got engaged in 2024. Noah Lyles shared The Knot:

Ad

"I think when I thought about finding a partner, it was more like it's gonna take years to build this foundation of something, not knowing that, you know, in our friendship, we had already built a lot of that stuff. So when we actually got into a relationship, a lot of it came easier. And it wasn’t so much that we had to build up to it — it's like we already had it, and now we’re just kind of putting signatures on everything."

Ad

Junelle Bromfield added:

"With me, it came on God’s timing. I would say you came into my life when I needed you the most."

Lyles and Bromfield are planning a spring wedding in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and Olympics Know More