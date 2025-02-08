Noah Lyles highlights fiancée Junelle Bromfield's achievements from last year in heartfelt note on Jamaican's 27th birthday

American track athlete Noah Lyles penned down a heartfelt note for his fiancée Junelle Bromfield's 27th birthday. This comes just a few days after Lyles' second indoor race (60m) win of the season at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

The two got engaged last year in October and since then have been seen together at numerous events, such as the GQ Men of the Year award. On February 8, Lyles took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Bromfield and shared a note on her birthday.

He mentioned the achievements Bromfield had last year, including competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and buying a house. Additionally, he also mentioned that he is excited for the upcoming chapter of Bromfield's life. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday my beautiful [fiancée]! 26 was definitely your year! You bought a house, a car, became a 2x Olympian, walked in a fashion show, started plans for your own business, and grew as a person. I’m so excited to see what this next year has for you! Love You."

While Noah Lyles started his 2025 season last month at the RADD Sports College Invitational, Bromfield is yet to start her track season. Her last track appearance came at the 2024 quadrennial games during the 400m semifinals where she finished in eighth place.

NFL player Tyreek Hill talked about racing with Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles in a white hoody during the warmup sessions of the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image via: Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill shared his opinion about a race with the 100m Olympic champion, Noah Lyles amid the ongoing spat between the two athletes. This comes just after Lyles' gesture at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix where he pulled out a placard for Hill that read, "Tyreek could never".

In a recent conversation, Hill shared that his wife showed him this gesture of Lyles and also questioned whether the Olympic gold medalist would have done that had he lost the race. Additionally, Hill also mentioned that Lyles is not facing strong competition, owing to which the latter is afraid to race him. He said (via Up & Adams Show With Kay Adams, 3:42 onwards):

"I actually did see it because my wife showed me, it was crazy because I'm like bro what if you would have lost that race, would you have showed that then. Therefore, this was a stage where he knew he was going to beat those guys in a race. That goes to show he's not racing real people and that's why he's scared to race me. "

During the interview, Hill also shared that he is free to race Lyles at any moment, even next week.

