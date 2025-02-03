Why is Tyreek Hill beefing with Noah Lyles? Inside pair's latest spat on social media

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Olympic Sprinter Noah Lyles have made their playful banter into a full-fledged war of words on X.

After winning in the 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday, Lyles held up a sign that read:

"Tyreek could never."

The pictures immediately went viral and triggered the ongoing rivalry, which started in August.

Seeing this, Hill reposted one such post on X by Sports Center and tweeted:

"Get a load of this guy."

Interestingly, Lyles reposted the viral images of him holding the "Tyreek could never" sign on X and wrote:

"Let me show you the World's Fastest Man."

It was a dig at Tyreek.

Not the one to give up, the Dolphins star once again quote-tweeted the post:

"Who gave you that title? Your Wikipedia page?"

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles' feud began last year

It all started when Tyreek Hill claimed he could outrun Noah Lyles after the Olympic Sprinter questioned the NBA's use of the term "world champions" during a press conference after winning gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

"World champion of what?" he said. "The United States? That ain't the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA."

Now, months later, when Kay Adams asked her guest Tyreek Hill on the "Up & Adams" podcast about Noah Lyles' statement, he said:

“I would beat Noah Lyles. I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles.”

Up next, Lyles brushed it off on the "Nightcap Show" with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, saying Hill was looking for attention.

"I forget his name all the time," he said. "Tyreek is just chasing clout. That man, anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race him. If he really wanted to race people he would have showed up like DK Metcalf. The man (Hill) raced in the 60 meters this year, in the Masters division, the man dodging smoke. I don't got time for that.”

Despite all the talk, the two have yet to race.

Hill is called "Cheetah" because of his incredible speed on the football field. It allows him to outrun defenders and make big plays.

