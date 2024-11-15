Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield grace the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year 2024

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield graced the "GQ Men Of The Year" 2024 red carpet event. The event took place at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Thursday (November 14).

The event was attended by prominent personalities from different fields such as Dwayne Johnson, John Mulaney, and musician Pharell Williams. Track athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall were also present at this annual event. American singer Collins Chibueze aka Shaboozey also performed during the party.

GQ took to its Instagram handle to share a photo from Lyles' time at the event on its stories, which the three-time Olympic medalist reposted on his handle. In the photo, Lyles could be seen donning a yellow-shade blazer and complementing it with a red sunglass. His fiancée Bromfield wore a blue dress along with a white cowboy hat for the rodeo theme of the event.

"@nojo18 has entered the GQ rodeo," the caption said.

Noah Lyles' Instagram story featuring fiancée Junelle Bromfield (Image via: Lyles Instagram)

Following the 2024 Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have been spotted together at numerous events such as the US Open and NBA games, and the recent GQ red carpet was the most recent addition to this list. They also graced the stage together at the New York Fashion Week held in September.

Noah Lyles shared the impressive on-track prowess of his fiancée Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles after the Men's 100m race at the 2024 Diamond League meet (Image via: Getty Images)

In October 2024, Noah Lyles opened up about the racing prowess of his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. Bromfield is a 4x400m relay Olympic bronze medalist and has also won a silver and a gold medal in the same at the 2022 World Outdoor and Indoor Championships, respectively.

In a conversation on the 'Today' show, Lyles opened up about the accolades Bromfield has won in her track career. He also mentioned that he is 'proud' of Bromfield for the talent she has displayed on the track over the years. He said (via Today):

"Junelle, a two-time Olympian, Olympic bronze medal winner, multi-world championship medalist. She’s been running since she was 8 years old, making teams for Jamaica, so she’s very talented in her own right. She ran at the Olympics this year in the open 400-meters, and I’m so proud of her."

After two of years of dating since 2022, Lyles and Bromfield announced their engagement last month.

