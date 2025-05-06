“Diamond encrusted very rare”- Noah Lyles shares details about his Met Gala outfit amid ongoing 2025 track season

Noah Lyles recently opened up about the details of his glamorous look for the 2025 Met Gala. The event took place on May 5 at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 27-year-old is currently gearing up for his upcoming outdoor season matches of the 2025 season, and amid this, he made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala. He donned a stunning suit and enhanced his look by accessorizing it with glamorous jewelry.

Track & Field Gazette recently shared a video of him talking to 'The Hollywood Reporter' at the gala, who asked the athlete about the details of his outfit. Opening up about the keen details of jewelry and his fashion designer, Lyles said:

"Tonight, I am wearing Ana Corey for the jewelry. She's provided me with some beautiful, bestowed pearls, diamond encrusted, very rare, very rare, and we know how to put a little flair in it, put it in the hair. You know, I got a whole handful ... And then Tom Brown has decided to dress me tonight".

Lyles opened his 2025 track season on January 26 by competing in the 60m dash at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. He stood atop the podium after recording a time of 6.62s and besting Caleb Dean and Udodi Onwuzurike, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

Following this, the Olympic champion also competed in the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on February 3 and registered an impressive time of 6.52s. Last week, Lyles was seen at the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, where he experienced an F1 ride with Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas at Miami International Autodrome.

Noah Lyles made his feelings known about being doubted ahead of the Paris Olympics

In a recent conversation with FloTrack, Noah Lyles opened up about how he was doubted before competing at the Paris Olympics. He revealed that winning Olympic medals and becoming the world's fastest man had always been his biggest dream. He spoke about how he was not considered the fastest man despite being a three-time world champion in the 200m.

"It was a dream come true. It is something you dream about all the time. You want to be the world's fastest man, I've said this for years. I'm the three world champion in the 200 and nobody wanted to say I was the world's fastest man. I won it in the 100 in Budapest," said Noah Lyles.

He added:

"Okay, now I'm in the conversation. I finally won it in the Olympics, okay, now I'm the world's fastest man, it's a crazy title and it holds a lot of weight you know, walking around people will easily notice me on the street a lot more."

Noah Lyles produced an impressive performance at the Paris Olympics, winning a gold medal in the 100m dash, edging out his rival, Kishane Thompson. He also won a bronze medal in the 200m race after being toppled by Letsile Tebogo and Kenny Bednarek.

