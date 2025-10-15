“Creates a homie atmosphere”- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about visiting Harper Murray’s house amid Nebraska Volleyball’s away matches

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her excitement at the team's visit to Harper Murray's home in Michigan. Following their victory over Purdue, the Cornhuskers will travel to Michigan for their next two faceoffs.The Huskers will lock horns with Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Friday, October 17, 2025. Two days after this clash, they will face Michigan at Crisler Center. During their visit to Michigan, the team will visit Murray's home while arranging their accommodation at the outside hitter's place. The team's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly highlighted the importance of visiting a player's home during a road game, stating it gives a different perspective on a player's upbringing and creates a warm environment.&quot;I love going to players' houses on the road, so if we're close to anybody, I think it breaks up the trip. It's fun. It gives everybody, including the staff a different perspective of a player seeing where they grew up and how they grew up so I think it just creates a little bit of a homie atmosphere and I've never been to a player's house left thinking that wasn't a great time so I'm excited for that and I think Our team will be very appreciative of a longer road trip being able to break it up and enjoy a home instead of a hotel.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMurray was raised in a Michigan-loving family as her father represented the football team. Her older sister Kendall also played volleyball for the same university. In 2022, Harper Murray received the Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year and Michigan’s Miss Volleyball honors.Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings known about the program's increasing fanbaseIn an interview with Hail Varsity, Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the team's expanding popularity beyond borders. Reflecting on the support the team received during the away game against Penn State and Rutgers, she said:&quot;That was pretty crazy. So, I was not execting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly added:&quot;They are so excited and appreciative to be there and it was just a really good vibe and good feeling and again it surprised me how big this volleyball team reaches, this program it's not in Nebraska anymore. It's national and a little bit worldwide.&quot;So far in the 2025 season, the Cornhuskers have been unbeaten with a 16-0 record.