"It's national and a little bit worldwide" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets honest about program's increasing popularity

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently got honest about her feelings on increasing popularity of Huskers program outside Nebraska. Busboom Kelly joined the Huskers as head coach in January 2025, and has seen the rising interest of fans towards her team. The Huskers recently vied in away games against Penn State at Rec Hall at Pennsylvania State University and Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena in New Jersey, on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They defeated both the teams with a commanding victory of 3-0. Following the back-to-back win, Busboom Kelly highlighted the love her team received at both away games, saying the fans lined up for the players which made them feel like rockstars.Busboom Kelly further added that the popularity for Huskers is no longer limited to any borders and has reached worldwide.&quot;That was pretty crazy. So, I was not execting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly added:&quot;They are so excited and appreciative to be there and it was just a really good vibe and good feeling and again it surprised me how big this volleyball team reaches, this program it's not in Nebraska anymore. It's national and a little bit worldwide.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo far in the season, the Huskers are undefeated with 14-0 record. Dani Busboom Kelly anticipates the rest of the season for Nebraska VolleyballAfter winning against the defending champion Penn State and Rutgers, Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about being undefeated this season. In an interview with Hurrdat Sports, she anticipated the rest of the season, stating the team has a long way to go, while also highlighting the importance of players competing for each other.&quot;You know we have a long way to go,&quot; Dani Busboom Kelly said. &quot;So it still feels a bit early, and I do think with switching lineups some and we talked a ton about our depth and we'll continue to talk about it. I just, I think that's helped fuel a lot of it and helped us stay consistent. It is that we want to play great against our opponents, but I think we want to more importantly play great for each other.&quot;The Nebraska Volleyball team will next lock horns in home arena with Washington on October 10, 2025.