  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "It's national and a little bit worldwide" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets honest about program's increasing popularity

"It's national and a little bit worldwide" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets honest about program's increasing popularity

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:39 GMT
2022 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly during the Division I Womens Volleyball Championships in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently got honest about her feelings on increasing popularity of Huskers program outside Nebraska. Busboom Kelly joined the Huskers as head coach in January 2025, and has seen the rising interest of fans towards her team.

Ad

The Huskers recently vied in away games against Penn State at Rec Hall at Pennsylvania State University and Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena in New Jersey, on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They defeated both the teams with a commanding victory of 3-0. Following the back-to-back win, Busboom Kelly highlighted the love her team received at both away games, saying the fans lined up for the players which made them feel like rockstars.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Busboom Kelly further added that the popularity for Huskers is no longer limited to any borders and has reached worldwide.

"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not execting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us."
Ad

Dani Busboom Kelly added:

"They are so excited and appreciative to be there and it was just a really good vibe and good feeling and again it surprised me how big this volleyball team reaches, this program it's not in Nebraska anymore. It's national and a little bit worldwide."
Ad

So far in the season, the Huskers are undefeated with 14-0 record.

Dani Busboom Kelly anticipates the rest of the season for Nebraska Volleyball

After winning against the defending champion Penn State and Rutgers, Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about being undefeated this season. In an interview with Hurrdat Sports, she anticipated the rest of the season, stating the team has a long way to go, while also highlighting the importance of players competing for each other.

Ad
"You know we have a long way to go," Dani Busboom Kelly said. "So it still feels a bit early, and I do think with switching lineups some and we talked a ton about our depth and we'll continue to talk about it. I just, I think that's helped fuel a lot of it and helped us stay consistent. It is that we want to play great against our opponents, but I think we want to more importantly play great for each other."

The Nebraska Volleyball team will next lock horns in home arena with Washington on October 10, 2025.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications