"Cried real tears"; "Total goat" - Fans react to Simone Biles earning Olympic berth for her third appearance at the Games  

Fans expressed joy and delight following Simone Biles' qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The legendary American gymnast is all set to compete in her third Olympic Games.

Biles was a heavy favorite to earn the Olympic berth. She achieved it by dominating the all-around event at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a whopping 117.225 points, surpassing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee (111.675), and her World Champions Center teammate Jordan Chiles, who earned 111.425 points.

Fans were amazed by Biles' gymnastics proficiency and took to social media to express their admiration and praise. One of the fans wrote:

"I cried real tears her journey to get back here is so inspiring."

Another fan sent their best wishes to Biles, writing:

"She is my favorite so happy you going back best of luck in Paris."

One of the fans referred to her as "Goat" (Greatest of all time):

"She's literally the best ... total goat."

Here are a few other reactions:

"That gold aa medal is hers I can smell it," wrote one fan.

"I am so happy to be alive to witness her greatness," another fan expressed.

"One of the times I’m proud to be American is watching her dominate gymnastics," a fan wrote.

Simone Biles earns her berth for 2024 Paris Olympics by dominating two individual events at 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles celebrates after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Getty Images)

Apart from the individual all-around victory, Simone Biles dominated the floor exercise by collecting a total of 29.575 points, leaving behind Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, who earned 28.225 and 28.2 points, respectively.

Biles was placed second on the uneven bars behind Suni Lee. While Lee scored a stunning total of 29.275 points, Biles had to settle with 28.625 points, The top two gymnasts were followed by Jordan Chiles after scoring 28.55 points.

Simone Biles has become a household name in the nation to secure the Olympic glory. She cemented her legacy by reaching the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Championships after securing her ninth U.S. National Gymnastics Championships title at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.